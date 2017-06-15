Benik Welcomes Maxima Motorsports to the Brand Team announces new dealer in Southeast Asia

BENIK is pleased to announce their newest dealer to the brand – Maxima Motorsports. BENIK welcomes Maxima to their team, serving as the official BENIK Kart dealer for Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. The BENIK Kart team is excited to bring Maxima on board to their dealer network to help expand the brand into the Asian market. Both teams have experienced unrivaled success in the recent karting seasons, and together will accomplish great things in the Asian karting circuit.

Maxima Motorsports is a Thai karting team established in 2004 by Sichart Ratanarat. From race-winning chassis to engine dynos, Maxima provides state-of-the-art equipment to their customers, as well as top-notch trackside support. The team has experienced success at all levels of karting since their start. Their most astounding accomplishments include being crowned the winner in the TKart Mini ROK, and becoming vice champion in Mini ROK at the ROK Cup International Final in Lonato, Italy, with team driver Sasakorn Chaimongkol. The team has proved to be competitive on both the domestic and international circuits all around Asia, winning championships in both the cadet and junior categories in the Asian Karting Open Championship.

“We are very happy to have Maxima Motorsports as the newest BENIK Kart dealer,” explained Nick Mitchell. “With BENIK dominating the Micro and Mini ranks in North America and a presence in Europe, we are now excited to enter the Asian market.”

To learn more about Maxima Motorsports, visit their Facebook page.

With two championship titles already in the books, the BENIK team looks forward to the rest of the 2017 season. For more information on BENIK Kart, please contact Nick Mitchell or Ben Cruttenden via e-mail to Info@Benik-Kart.com or by phone at 754.206.4870.

BENIK Dealer Network:

Midwest: SSC Go Karts – +1 314.952.3034 – sscgokart@gmail.com

Northeast: www.Kartworkz.com – +1 570.237.1095

Texas: Iron Rock Motorsports – +1 512.773.3873

Nevada: Acceleration Karting – www.AccelerationKarting.com

California: Nash Motorsportz – +1 951.233.3431 – nashmotorsportz@yahoo.com

Florida: The Karting Experience – +1 305.525.6502 – thekartingexperience@gmail.com

North Carolina: Interstate – +1 704.619.6968

Australia: Pro Karting – +61 402 901 088 – pro.tech978@gmail.com