Musgrave Doubles Up at Los Angeles Karting Championship Pro Show Fourth event of season welcomes first Saturday night special program at CalSpeed Karting Center

Billy Musgrave won the Pro Shifter and X175 categories at the first edition of the 2017 LAKC Pro Show (Photo: lakc.org)

The Los Angeles Karting Championship hosted its first double-header weekend of the season on May 20-21. Racers converged on the CalSpeed Karting Center in Fontana, California for the fourth round of the championship program, including the opening event of the LAKC Pro Show. The Saturday evening event welcomed the Pro Shifter and Pro IAME X175 divisions to compete for cash and prizes, setting up for an exciting Sunday that featured the remaining categories. The big winner during the first round of the Pro Show was Billy Musgrave, taking the victory in both categories with $2,500 in cash awarded in the shifter division. The remainder of the event completed on Sunday, with more great racing that was highlighted by a number of repeat winners.

The first of four LAKC Pro Show events took part Saturday evening following a day of practice in preparation for the fourth round of the LAKC championship chase. The Pro Shifter division welcomed 21 drivers, including the Italcorse America S1 Pro Stock Honda and Top Kart West S2 Semi-Pro Stock Honda divisions in addition to S3, S4 and S4 Super Master competitors also taking part. Musgrave was the lone driver to dip below the 47-second mark in qualifying (46.951). Kolton Griffin turned up the wick in the 10-lap Prefinal, working past Musgrave with fast laps of the race to secure the race win and the pole position for the Final. Griffin grabbed the holeshot and led the first two laps before Musgrave retook the position. From there, he led the remainder of the 20-lap event to score the victory. Matias Podboj worked past Griffin for second late in the race to round out the podium. Royal McKee was the top S2 driver in the field, placing fourth with Garrett McKelvie making up the top-five.

Nine drivers took part in the Pro X175 portion of the Saturday night event – the combination of Empire Karts X175 Pro / X175 Master classes. Henry Morse was quickest in qualifying (48.095) to clear the field by nearly two tenths of a second. Musgrave and Andrick Zeen joined the fight at the front in the 10-lap Prefinal, with Zeen earning the provisional win until he was found underweight. That gave the win to Musgrave with Morse earning the second spot. Morse got the jump on Musgrave at the drop of the green, leading the first four circuits of the 20-lap event. Musgrave took over the point, and led from there to the checkered flag to complete the double. Zeen fought his way through the field, working past Morse in the closing laps for runner-up spot. The third step of the podium was given to Chandler Campbell after Morse was removed following technical inspection. John Crow was the top Master driver, placing fourth overall. Musgrave now holds the point lead in the four-race shootout, with the IAME International Final ticket on the line for the driver to finish as the Pro Show series champion.

Carson Morgan earned his second feature win on the season in the Acceleration Kart Racing Mini Swift division. Morgan bested the 22-driver field, coming from mid-pack to secure the victory. Morgan was among the quick in qualifying, led by Aden Dodge (53.883). The top-three – including Jonathon Portz and Round One winner Chance Gibson – were within 52 thousandths of a second. Morgan was fourth in the session, but was shuffled to the back of the field in the Prefinal, working up to 12th as Portz took the win. Morgan continued charging forward, needing just nine laps before reaching the top spot. He would lead the remainder of the 18-lap event for the victory. Cole made it a Morgan 1-2 for a second time this season. Portz ended up third on the podium with Gibson and Daniel Inzunza making up the top-five.

The Ryan Perry Motorsport X30 Junior Expert division welcomed its largest turnout on the season with 19 drivers, with a similar result as Joseph Daniele put himself back on top of the podium. Daniele was only 10th after qualifying with Bryce Stevens posting the fast lap of the session (48.684). In the Prefinal, Zoey Edenholm took the race win with Daniele up to fourth after 10 laps. Edenholm led the first seven laps before Daniele took over the position, going on to the checkered flag for his third victory of the season. Stevens made it a close second, working past Edenholm for the position. Dakota Tate and Trey Brown finished fourth and fifth. Cash Baxley became a first time winner in the Baldozier Racing X30 Junior Novice class. Bentely Adams was the top qualifier and Prefinal winner, retiring early in the main event to allow Baxley a clean path to the checkered flag. Noelle Cardiel and Justice Calabro made up the podium.

Four rounds, four different drivers taking the victory in the 2 Wild Karting X30 Pro category. Nicky Hays swept the event, leading from qualifying to the final checkered flag with a five-second advantage to close out the day. Worawong Komarakul won the battle for second ahead of Calder McWhinney. Colby Dubato and Ethan Barrett made up the top-five.

For three rounds straight, Keawn Tandon had dominated the Musgrave Racing Company S3 Novice Stock Honda division. Tandon swept the weekend over the 15-driver field, earning near seven-second victory over Prescott Campbell. Kent Hatada took the last step on the podium with John Nielsen and Evan Jonker finishing fourth and fifth. Kalvin Chen continued his streak in the PKS Kart Supplies S4 Super Master Stock Honda class, making it four straight in 2017. Chen dominated the day, sweeping all sessions en route to a 23-second margin of victory in the main event. Jonathan Allen and Sean Bond joined him on the podium with Larry Hayashigawa in fourth and Ken Manning placing fifth.

It is now three straight for Logan Toke in the Tru Tech Racing Engines Micro Swift division. Toke was second in qualifying to Enzo Deligny, leading all 10 laps of the Prefinal. The field made it a battle in the Final with Austin Manka and AJ Zarcone in the mix. Toke ran third for much of the main event until moving back into the lead on lap 13. Manka took back the spot a lap later, until Toke took the position back on the final circuit, crossing the line first by a mere 73 thousandths of a second. Deligny was just one thousandth off Manka for third, making it a great finish for the top-three. Dane Idelson worked up into fourth with Parker Delong placing fifth, earning fast lap of the race, pushing Manka back to sixth.

Eric Slivkoff continued the momentum from his victory last month to earn a sweep in the Motorsport Development Group X30 Intermediate division. Slivkoff led from qualifying to the final checkered flag to earn his second straight victory of the season. Brenden Delorto and Andrew Hidalgo joined him on the podium with Brendon Cramer and Rondie Latham Jr. placing fourth and fifth.

The win total is now three for Henry Morse in the Mack Motorsports 206 Senior class. Round three winner Matt Johnson was top qualifier and Prefinal winner. Three different drivers led during the 15-lap event, until Morse came from his fourth-place starting position. Taking the lead on lap nine, Morse showed the way to the checkered flag for the victory, besting Jake Hood and Matt Johnson. Zachary Jo and Al Simpson completed the top-five. The iKart West Briggs 206 Masters class welcomed its biggest field of the season. Veteran racer John Crow dominated the day, sweeping the category and ending with a 16-second advantage at the checkered flag. Chuck Sanford was second with Kevin Ferrara in third.

Other winners on the day include:

Vivek Tandon: TM Racing USA 125 Open

Gianfranco Casadei: Nash Motorsportz S4 Master Stock Honda

Nick De Graff: Mike Manning Karting X30 Master

Ian Bland: Baldozier Racing X30 Novice

Carson Morgan: Fleming Racing Engines Junior 1 Comer

Neville Schroeder: Sanner Racing Junior 1 Comer Novice

John Antonino: Formula Works Honda Kid Kart Expert

Asher Horne: Formula Works Honda Kid Kart Novice

The Los Angeles Karting Championship returns to action on June 17-18 at the CalSpeed facility. The weekend will be the second round for the LAKC Pro Show held Saturday evening during the race weekend. S1/S2 Stock Honda along with X175 Pro and Master classes will compete during the twilight hours of the day. Cash prizes are on the line for the Stock Honda division with a trip to the IAME International Final in Le Mans, France this October.

LAKC recently announced the addition of the ‘pushback’ bumper system is to be required for the X30 Pro, X30 Junior Expert, and X30 Junior Novice for the upcoming event. In addition, all rolling starts will be implementing a new procedure, so driver’s meeting attendance will be a must to understand.

More details regarding the Pro Show program can be found at the Los Angeles Karting Championship website – LAKC.org. Be sure to ‘Like’ them on Facebook and follow on Instagram.