WKA Gold Cup Thompson Entry Blank Now Online, Important Information for ALL Series Competitors

World Karting Officials are proud to announce the availability of the latest Entry Blank for the RLV Tuned Exhaust Products Gold Cup Series. The Northeast Knockout, stop #2 on the 3 race series for the Gold Cup Series, brings several competitors to Thompson Kart Raceway in Ohio for the very first time July 28-30, joining the fine staff of Doug Marsh and the CKRA.

10 national classes will be vying for the overall top honors for the weekend, including:

LO206/2 Cycle Kid Karts

GT Machine Junior Pro Gas

GT Machine Sportsman Pro Gas

Target Distributing Senior LO206

Water Medic Junior LO206

CIK LO206 Senior

Boon and Sons Sportsman LO206

Rookie

Masters Senior

Coyote Racing Chassis Senior Pro Gas

As always, action gets underway Friday July 28 with a full day of practice, followed by Shootout races for the Sportsman, Junior, and Senior LO206 classes, with a 75% payback in each class, based on participation.

For those wishing to gain some additional track time, Thompson Kart Raceway will be hosting a practice session on Thursday from 1-8pm. For more information on the Thursday practice, contact Doug Marsh at (440) 289-5291. Fees for the Thursday practice will be taken care of directly by the track, and not a part of the entry blank.

For the second event in a row, the top 3 overall weekend winners will be receiving product, including generators from Briggs & Stratton to the weekends overall winners per class, with prizes for 2nd and 3rd also being made available. Prizes will apply to classes that maintain a minimum of 3 participants in each class.

Entry fee is $85 per national class, with a pre entry deadline slated for July 18. Kid Karts will pay $50 for their pre entry fee, also with a July 18th deadline.

To view the weekend schedule for the Northeast Knockout, CLICK HERE.

Important information regarding Registration and Pre-Entry pick up for all series:

Pit Passes must be purchased and all waivers executed prior to picking up pre-entry packets, practice stickers or registering at registration. We will no longer allow competitors to pick up pre-entry packets without proof of pit pass purchased aka wrist band number.

Also, a valid completion license is required. Please be ready to show your current WKA membership license at registration.

The most recent meeting minutes are also now available online. CLICK HERE to read them.