Aluminos Continues Dominance at California ProKart Challenge Musgrave extends streak in S1, Pickett lands new track record as chassis brand continues success in shifterkart ranks

Billy Musgrave won his third straight in the California PKC S1 division with Aluminos (Photo: DromoPhotos.com)

The California ProKart Challenge resumed its 2017 championship program on June 2-3 at the CalSpeed Karting Center with the Aluminos operation continuing its success. The Fontana, California facility is one location the Aluminos chassis has seen a number of laps on, and it translated into five top-five performances for brand in the S1, S2, and S4 Super Master categories. They were led by MRC driver Billy Musgrave has he earned his third straight California PKC victory in 2017.

Musgrave has been the cream of the crop throughout the 2017 season in the S1 Pro Stock Honda category, thanks in part to his work with the Aluminos operation. Two wins on the SKUSA Pro Tour in four rounds of racing have put him in the championship hunt on the national scene. At the regional level, Musgrave is the driver to beat. Fellow Aluminos driver Hunter Pickett nipped Musgrave by 95 thousandths of a second. Pickett’s lap of 46.464 seconds became a new track record at the CalSpeed ‘Grande’ circuit, another triumph for the Aluminos chassis. Musgrave got the better of Pickett in the opening heat, taking the win as the duo went 1-2 in the second heat race. That pattern followed into the main event, with Musgrave taking his third victory of 2017 and Pickett placing runner-up, giving Aluminos the top-two positions on the podium.

Cody Hodgson made a return to the California ProKart Challenge and the Aluminos tent for the first time in two years. The NorCal racer showed well with no testing, jumping right in against the Pro Tour level competition in the S1 divisions. Hodgson drove to fifth, putting three Aluminos drivers inside the top-five. Callum Smith returned to California PKC action as well, placing one spot behind Hodgson.

Jason Pettit entered the CalSpeed weekend holding the lead in the California ProKart Challenge S2 Semi-Pro Stock Honda division. A winner at the Streets of Willow event in April, Pettit’s weekend in Fontana did not begin the way he left off. Pettit was classified 15th in class after qualifying, unable to find the correct setup. The Aluminos crew put in the work, as did Jason, advancing his way up through the heat races to start the main event in sixth. From there, he continued to move forward into the runner-up position in the 18-lap event, helping to keep himself in the championship chase lead.

Rob Logan carried the Aluminos brand in the S4 Master Stock Honda division with a runner-up result. Logan jump aboard the Aluminos RS1, recording the Heat #1 win before ending the day second on the podium, remaining the championship leader at the halfway point of the series. Rounding out the Aluminos contingent is S4 Super Master Stock Honda driver Jonathan Allen. The 2016 Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix winner and two-time podium finisher in 2017 was among those in contention all day long. Running has high as third in Heat #1, Allen suffered a DNF in Heat #2, putting him 11th on the grid for the main event. Allen was able to climb his way up through the field in the 18-lap Final to finish fourth, helping his cause in the championship chase.

The Aluminos brand continues to expand across the United States, with the Northern California operation stocked loaded with frames, components and accessories for new and current customers and dealers – including the 100% ceramic brake rotors. Aluminos is providing shifterkart and TaG packages for Arrive-and-Drive opportunities at other Northern California Karters road racing events throughout 2017, in addition to their support of the Sanzaru Games Karting Championship and California ProKart Challenge weekends. The Aluminos operation can tailor a program around each customers’ needs. For more information regarding the Aluminos chassis, or the successful race team, visit www.aluminos.com or check them out on Facebook.

About Aluminos:

Started as a manufacturing and distribution company specializing in kart racing specific products, the Sonoma, CA based operation created its racing team toward the end of the 2007 season. Led by Rob Soares, Aluminos has put together the essential pieces to help groom drivers of any age to reach their personal goals. Driver coaches Tom Dyer and Matt Hamilton – both successful karters – teamed with their in-house Stock Moto program led by engine guru George Tavares, the Aluminos Trackside Support and Arrive & Drive program is above any other outfit in the country. The team also produces its own chassis line, the Aluminos. Find out more at www.aluminos.com and the new www.shopaluminos.com for new and used products on-sale from the respected operation.