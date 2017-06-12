GreyHound Seats USA Claims Multiple Victories in May

May was full of action for Greyhound Seats USA as Greyhound pilots were present at the World Karting Association (WKA) Manufacturers Cup Series and the Gear Up F-Series.

WKA Manufacturers Cup Series made their stop at Pitt Race where Caleb Gafrarar pulled out a victory under wet conditions in Mini Swift on Sunday’s main event.

Memorial day weekend Greyhound Pilots visited Englishtown Raceway Park for round 3 of the Gear Up F-Series. Ryan Raffa and Annie Rhule had a dominant performance sweeping the weekend with three overall heat race wins. Andrew Bujdoso and teammate Kyle Smith would top the weekend with a 1-2 finish giving Greyhound 3 total victories. Andrew Bujdoso, and Annie Rhule sported their Silver Greyhound Seat to victory.

