Decisive Finals in Spain at the CIK-FIA European Championship

The round of Oviedo (E) was a crucial passage for the CIK-FIA European Championship. In Spain, on the circuit dedicated to the McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, the Championship celebrated its third 2017 event on the 1390-metre-longtrack set in La Morgal, in the Principality of Asturias. The Finals, which took place today, will play a key rolein the standings of the categories involved. Before nextevent which will be held in Le Mans (F), in three week,the channel Motorsport.tv will air next week a special report of the whole Asturian weekend.

DE CONTO DOMINATES IN KZ

KZ started with the great performance of the Dutch Marijn Kremers (BirelArt-TM- Bridgestone), who was the fastest in qualifying but was then beaten by the Italian Paolo De Conto (CRG-TM), who dominated inthe heats. In the final, the French Jeremy Iglesias(Formula K-TM) took the lead for few laps before DeConto – again! – passed him. Good performance also for the Dutch Bas Lammers (Sodi Kart-TM), who achieved a great recovery and managed to place second behind De Conto. Kremers was also very goodand fought hard in the last laps to score a final third place.

HILTBRAND AHEAD IN OK

In OK, the German Hannes Janker (CRG-Parilla-LeCont) led both in qualifying and in the heats. But in the final it was Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart-Vortex) to have the upper hand: he took the lead at the start and kept it until the end while, behind him, a hard battle for there maining podium places took place. Eventually, it wasthe British Tom Joyner (Zanardi-Parilla) who grabbed the second place behind Hiltbrand. Unfortunately, a mechanic issue stopped the Italian Flavio Camponeschi (CRG-Parilla), who took part in the battle behind the pace-maker but, in the end, he was forcedto retire and to give way to the Spanish David Vidales(Tony Kart-Vortex).

MICHELOTTO SUCCEEDS IN OK JUNIOR

The heated battle for the leadership in OKJ slowed down the two British drivers, Cristopher Lulham (TonyKart-Parilla-Vega) and Harry Thompson (FA Kart-Vortex), while another Brit – Jonny Edgar (Exprit-TM) –took the leadership and won the final. Many drivers gota penalty for the displacement of their front fairing and Edgar was among them. So, victory went to the Italian Mattia Michelotto (Zanardi-Parilla), who was wise enough to avoid the risks of the heated fight for the top positions. Penalty also for the Spanish Genis Civico(FA Kart-Parilla), who had finished third: the remaining two podium positions went to Lulham and Thompson.