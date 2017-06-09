Victory for Sebastian Ng at United States Pro Kart Series Success continues for driver from the Republic of Panama

Sebastian Ng drove to victory at the United States Pro Kart Series event held at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex (Photo: eKartingNews.com)

The month of May for Sebastian Ng was highlighted by two victories at the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour SpringNationals, catapulting him into the hunt for a major championship. With the next event not until August, the 10-year-old driver from the Central American country of Panama is keeping his skills sharp with the Nitro Kart operation, based out of North Carolina. Sebastian added another first, winning his first main event at the United States Pro Kart Series program. Ng traveled to the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania on June 2-4 for the second event of the USPKS championship chase.

Sebastian put himself right into the hunt on Saturday in the IAME Micro Swift category by qualifying third overall in the 15-driver field. Ng drove up to the lead in the opening heat race, leading the last three laps for the race win. Sebastian led the first five laps of Heat #2 until slipping back to third. On the final lap, Ng drove past both drivers to reach the checkered flag first for the race win, earning the pole position for the main event. The Final once again saw Sebastian slip back to third after leading the opening laps. Into second at the white flag, the Nitro Kart driver put himself into the lead in the final corners, winning the drag race to the finish line to earn his first USPKS victory.

Sunday looked to be a repeat of Saturday, as Sebastian qualified fourth and was among the quickest in the Prefinal. Another last lap pass for the win saw Ng earn the race win by 42 thousandths of a second over his teammate Frankie Ladevaia. When the lunch break began, the clouds opened up with rain showers hitting the area. Sebastian led the field to the green flag, however, slipped down to fifth by the end of lap two. He held the position to the checkered flag. Entering technical inspection, Sebastian was removed from the results for not checking in the rain tires, a mistake conducted by other drivers in the event in the rush of swicthing over all the dry setup to the wet setup.

Sebastian ran double duty on the weekend, as he did at the first weekend of the USPKS back at GoPro Motorplex. Ng drove in the Yamaha Cadet division all weekend long, recording his best finishes in the category racing against 12-years-old and under drivers. Sebastian stood on the podium both days, placing fourth on Saturday and managing the wet weather Sunday to end up fifth.

The weekend prior, Sebastian took part in the GoPro Motorplex Karting Challenge double-header weekend on May 26-27, racing under the lights at the Mooresville, North Carolina facility. The Nitro Kart driver added two more podiums to his 2017 record, including a victory on Day 1 with a runner-up finish Day 2.

Next on the calendar is a three-event stretch at the New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana for Sebastian, including the WKA Manufacturers Cup Series (July 14-16), the United States Pro Kart Series (July 28-30) and the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour SummerNationals (August 11-13).

Sebasitan would like to thank the following companies for their support toward his racing program; Granma POPO from Cremapan, Pirate Kart Racing, Orillac-Calvo Clinic, Arrendadora Economica, PonyRacing, Nitro Kart, and Allison Racing Engines. Visit the Sebastian Ng 109 Facebook page to follow his progress throughout 2017.