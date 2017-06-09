IKF 2 / 4 Cycle Sprint Grand Nationals in Santa Maria – Update

Registration is open for the 2 / 4 Cycle Sprint Grand National on www.motorsportsreg.com.

Pre Entry Fee First Class $115.00 Additional Class $105.00

Entry Fee after June 23, 2017 First Class $140.00 Additional Class $130.00

Motorsportsreg.com Registration closes June 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm.

The Entry Form is also available on the Forms Page of the IKF website, www.ikfkarting.com.

2 & 4 Cycle Grand National racing at a popular kart racers motorsports facility.

A partnership between Evinco, Briggs & Stratton and the International Kart Federation resulted in the

2017 2 / 4 Cycle Sprint Grand Nationals, June 30 – July 2, 2017.

Evinco will be the spec tire for the event. For more information on the Evinco tire program, contact Superkarts! USA at their office (951-491-0808) or via email – info@superkartsusa.com.

2 CYCLE POWERED BY IAME

Winner of Saturday’s Mini Swift class will receive a GUARANTEED STARTING POSITION* in the main event at the 2017 SKUSA Super Nationals.

Winner of Sunday’s X30 Senior $$ Class will receive $500 PLUS a special edition SILVER DUFFY and a GUARANTEED STARTING POSITION* in the main event at the 2017 SKUSA Super Nationals.

*NOT A FREE ENTRY, this is a guarantee to start the race on Sunday with paid entry fees for the class and event.

4 CYCLE POWERED BY BRIGGS & STRATTON

Briggs & Stratton is supporting this event, making way for the best racers in Junior l, Junior ll, and Senior Briggs classes.

Powered by Briggs: Sign up for one Briggs class and receive a $30 Refund for 2nd Briggs class.