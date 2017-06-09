Coyote Drivers Total 10 Feature Wins to Open 2017 Briggs 206 Cup Series

Coyote Motorsports racers recorded an impressive opening month this past May to the 2017 Briggs & Stratton Racing 206 Cup Series, an LO206 engine karting series that spans the Midwest with nine big events this year at nine different sprint karting venues.

The 206 Cup kicked off its 2017 program with Central and North division openers May 5-7 at the popular Michiana Raceway Park near South Bend, Indiana (Central) and May 19-21 at the Road America kart track in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

At MRP, Coyote racers racked up an unmatched seven feature wins in the event’s 10 main events, including a sweep of the 206 Junior, 206 Senior Medium and 206 Masters features! A couple weeks later at Road America for the North Division kickoff, Coyote drivers won three times in the event’s 10 races.

Here’s a rundown of the drivers making headlines in the Midwest during the first month of the 2017 206 Cup Series!

MRP Central Division * May 5-7, 2017

The No. 1 headline from the weekend was the size for the 206 Senior Medium field with 22 drivers making the call and veteran Coyote pilot and former national champion Scott Kleman of Farmington, Mich., winning the main event both days.

In fact, Saturday’s Senior Medium feature will likely go down as one of the best accomplishments of the 2017 national season for Coyote Motorsports with Kleman beating out fellow Coyote racers Ryan Cassity and Justin Wishard for a sweep of the top-three podium positions in the 15-lap contest.

Sunday’s Senior Medium main would see Kleman defending his Saturday win with another feature win to complete the weekend sweep! Cassity would run third in this race with Wishard taking the sixth spot in the final running order of 22 starters.

Logan Lohmar won both 206 Junior mains in his #727 Coyote. Lohmar outran fellow Coyote racers Jacob Bolen and Kyle Lohmar in Saturday’s race. In Sunday’s Junior feature, Bolen would finish second with Kyle Lohmar taking third.

It’s hard to bet against Randy Raridon and his #3 Coyote in the 206 Masters division in 206 Cup competition. Raridon completed the weekend sweep of the Masters mains at MRP, besting five other entrants each day. Michigan Kart Supply owner Jerry Cole brought one of his Coyote chassis out for Saturday, finishing in the fourth spot.

Six drivers made the call in the 206 Sportsman class with Coyote racer Payton Glodowski scoring the win in Saturday’s main event. Glodowski would return Sunday to place second and complete a terrific weekend for the young racer.

