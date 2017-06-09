CKI Pads Lead in WKA NRRS Chassis Standings

Competition Karting Inc out of Welcome, North Carolina, a longtime stalwart in the chassis business, further strengthened its lead in the Manufacturers Standings this past weekend at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia in the Dunlop / Xeramic National Road Race Series presented by Russell Karting.

Coming into the weekend, CKI tallied 26 wins so far in classes that netted 3 or more entries. This past weekend, John Klutz and the CKI gang added another 8 wins, bringing their current total to 34 wins so far this season. All totalled, 11 different chassis’s scored wins at Summit Point, including 2 apiece by Ital Kart, Praga, Bandit, and Minarelli. Registering 1 win for the weekend were Elite, CRG, DSE, Ballistic, PT4, and Cyclone.

The wins accrued by CKI now give them a commanding 28 win edge with 2 races left in the season, July 21-23 at Virginia International Raceway, and the season finale September 15-17 at Atlanta Motorsports Park.

Here’s a look at the updated standings:

CKI: 34

MGM: 6

Elite: 5

Ital Kart: 5

Margay: 4

CRG: 3

Praga: 3

Arrow: 3

Owl: 2

Parolin: 2

Warren: 2

PT2: 2

DR: 2

Birel: 2

DSE: 2

Bandit: 2

Minarelli: 2

PVP: 1

Sodi Kart: 1

Coyote: 1

Tony Kart: 1

Kosmic: 1

Ballistic: 1

PT4: 1

Cyclone: 1