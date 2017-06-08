WKA VIR Entry Blank Now Available

Fresh off of Race #3 for the Dunlop / Xeramic National Road Race Series event at Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia, the preparations for Race #4 are quickly underway, as competitors can now begin the entry process for the Summer Nationals at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, scheduled for July 21-23.

Following a 1 year hiatus at the track due to a repaving of the course used by Road Race competitors in 2016, this years event at VIR is expected to draw huge numbers, as the quest for the national championship in the many national points classes will continue.

Run by the Woodbridge Kart Club, the entry blank for this years WKA Summer Nationals is now available online. both on the WKA website, as well as the Woodbridge Kart Club site. As was the case with the Summit Point event, competitors can go to woodbridgekartclub.com to register for the classes they choose to run. Pre Entry cutoff for the event is set for July 14. After that, competitors will be required to pay the At Track Fees for entering and practice. Checks can be made payable to;

Woodbdridge Kart Club

462 Earle Road

Charlestown, West Virginia 25414.

In addition to the national classes offered, there will be several Local Option Classes available, including

Cadet LO206

Junior LO206

CIK LO206 Senior

TaG Junior

Open Sprint

WKC Vintage USA

WKC Vintage Euro

WKC Vintage Piston Port

WKC Vintage Open

Action for the Summer Nationals begins with a full day of practice Friday on the newly repaved track, beginning at 8am, with racing on Saturday beginning at 11am, and 10:15am Sunday.

To view the Summer Nationals Entry Blank, CLICK HERE.