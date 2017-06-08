Sanzaru Games Round Four Starts The Summer Season Of Racing Molecule Rotax Masters to be Feature Race

Race #4 of the Sanzaru Games Karting Championship Series will open up the beginning of the summer portion of the 2017 racing schedule. Some additional TaG entries are expected to run this race in both the Mini/Micro TaG race as well as the Junior/Senior/Masters combined TaG race. The track layout will be the National track with the featured class being Rotax Masters.

Rotax Masters has been a very competitive class the last few years and the class for 2017 is no exception. With entries of 10+ karts at the first three races, Rotax Masters continues to draw good competitive drivers. Leading the way so far this year has been a couple of drivers who have been winners in the past, but have never run the entire season until this year. Southern California’s Billy Cleavelin has join the series this year and has come home with two wins so far. Josh Buttafoco also has joined the Series for the entire year and post a win and a second place finish. Ron Jenkins has upped his driving this year and has posted two second place finishes and put his kart on the pole in the last race. Other drivers that could contend for the class crown are 2015 class champ Kelly Heil, John Breidinger and Aaron Farris.

The two combined TaG races will be running with some new kart weights this race. After a review of things in the multi engine TaG races after Race #3, some rethinking of the kart weights has been done and the new weights are as follows: ROK engine karts will be set at the ROK Cup USA weights, 230# for Micro, 245# for Mini, 330# for Junior, 360# for Senior and 380# for Masters. Micro Swift will be 225#, Mini Swift 245#, Junior x30 320#, Senior x30 at 350# and Masters x30 at 395#. As the Series officials get some good race condition comparisons of the differing engine types, adjustments to weights will be made so as to allow the two major engine packages to be able to race competitively together. Series Supplemental Rules have been updated and are now posting on the Series website.

Kid Karts will not be running at Race #4. They will be running again at Race #5.

Starting at this race Rotax will offer the following awards for the remaining 2017 Sanzaru Games Karting season.

Sanzaru Games Karting Series with the support of Rotax will be raffling off at each race:

1 x free Race Entry for a future event ($110 value)

2 x free sets of Tires ($340 value)

Each Molecule Rotax Sanzaru Series Champion will receive new engine at year end awards. Minimum average of 5 karts per race.

1 x Micro MAX Evo engine

1 x Junior MAX Evo

2 x MAX Evo (1 x Senior + 1 x Masters)

The race weekend will start with a Practice day on Saturday. All classes will be able to get in as many as seven practice sessions during the day. Practice starts at 8:30 AM and runs to 6:00 PM. Registration will open at 7:30 AM. Practice is open to all drivers who are up to normal racing speeds with a kart that meets current karting safety specifications. Cost is $60 for Practice.

Sunday’s race day begins at 8:10 AM with a quick round of practice for the nine race groups followed by a five lap group Qualifying session, two eight lap Pre-Mains and a 15 lap Main. Registration will open at 7:00 AM. Race Entry is $110, $15 for transponder rental if needed, $10 for all crew and spectators, and kids under 12 years old are $5. Registration is at the old administration building on the right side as you enter Sonoma Raceway, look for the Sanzaru Games Registration sign.