EKN Debrief – Episode 5 Presented by Rolison Performance Group and TB Kart USA

A week later and the EKN Radio Network is busy with another episode of the ‘EKN Debrief’ presented by Rolison Performance Group. Back from the United States Pro Kart Series event in Pittsburgh, EKN Managing Editor David Cole joins Rob Howden to discuss that weekend, along with the California ProKart Challenge return to CalSpeed and a record event for the Puget Sound Road Race Association as they prepare for the IKF Road Race Grand Nationals at The Ridge. Howden also tracks down Trinity Karting Group‘s Shawn Bayliff to discuss the growth of their driver development program based outside of Cincinatti. The episode closes with the TB Kart USA Racing Calendar.

