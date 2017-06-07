Nitro Kart Adds New Dealer to Their Team

Nitro Kart announces the newest addition to their dealer network, CRP Racing. CRP is a full-service kart shop located out of Grove City, Ohio, and was recently purchased by John and Alissa Grim in February 2017. Nitro Kart has been the most successful cadet kart of 2017, scoring many wins and podium finishes in major karting series, including the SuperKarts! USA Pro Tour, the United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), the Florida Winter Tour, and WKA. The team looks to continually build on their success by adding more talented drivers and dealers to the program.

CRP strives to provide their customers with the best product and service possible. Adding Nitro Kart to their product line up, a team that is also fully committed to providing customers with the best service possible, helps fulfill that mission for CRP and continue to grow their success.

CRP drivers Aryton Grim and Addison Ianniello will be the first to pilot the new Nitro Karts. Aryton Grim is the youngest driver on the team, recently moving up from Kid Karts. He has a long list of accomplishments as a Kid Kart and Rookie driver, including Kid Kart Champion at New Castle Motorsports Park, second place at Kid Kart Nationals, second place at the WKA Winter Cup, and third place in the Yamaha Rookie championship at New Castle Motorsports Park. Addison Ianniello is the current champion at New Castle Motorsports Park in the Yamaha Rookie Class. She recently took first place at the Route 66 series race at New Castle Motorsports Park in the Yamaha Rookie class. CRP is looking forward to more success in 2017 with drivers on the Nitro Kart Chassis.

“CRP Racing Team is very excited to become the newest Nitro Kart dealer in the Midwest Region,” says John Grim, owner of CRP Racing. “We are looking forward to representing Nitro Kart and providing support to our customers in every series we run.”

For more information about CRP Racing, visit their website at www.crpracing.com or contact them at 614-496-9176. For more information on Team Nitro Kart or the Nitro Kart product line, please visit them online at www.nitro-kart.com or contact Nick Tucker at 704.818.7868 or via e-mail to mwracer70@aol.com.