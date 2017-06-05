Superkarts! USA Confirms Winter Series Dates Organization hits social media to confirm schedule for new program

Superkarts! USA will add to their series line-up in 2018, confirming the dates for their new 'Winter Series'

(Photo: DromoPhotos.com)

Superkarts! USA kicked off the new week with a schedule graphic posted to their social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this afternoon, officially announcing the dates of their new two-weekend ‘Winter Series’ in Florida. SKUSA owner Tom Kutscher announced the January and February weekends they intended to target during his most recent ‘TomVersation’ YouTube interview with Eyenovation’s Chris Ortenburger, although this is the first official confirmation to come from the organization since the May 22 debut of the video.

SKUSA debuted its first ‘Winter Tour’ way back in January of 1999 in Opa Locka, Florida, so this new effort will mark the company’s return to the Sunshine State. The series will consist of two doubleheader weekends: January 12-14 and February 9-11. Based on the graphic presented, we suspect that the Temecula-based organization will be targeting Homestead Karting for the opening round and we’ve been told that the finale will likely be run at the Ocala Gran Prix circuit.

EKN has been told that the series will buck the current Florida ‘off-season’ trend of three race weekends due to the fact that the opening round of the 2018 SKUSA Pro Tour – the second annual WinterNationals – will again take place in early March.

We expect a full overview of the series to be released soon, but we’ve confirmed that the program will consist of four events with one drop being factored into the overall point championship calculations.