WKA Manufacturers Cup Series Pittsburgh Online Registration Now Open

With the WKA Winter Cup Series serving as the buffer between the Daytona Mfg Cup event back in December, and the race #2 May event at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, it will serve as a welcome sight for those who are specifically running the Bridgestone Manufacturers Cup Series solely, as the online registration for the Keystone State Nationals is now open.

Scheduled for May 19-21, the Pittsburgh event will also serve as a return for the Kid Kart program, which will be running as an exhibition class. For competitors in that class, the pit pass will also serve as the entry fee for that weekend. In addition to the Kid Karts, the full national slate of classes will be returning, including:

CIK LO206 Senior

Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman

Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior

Franklinkart.com Yamaha Senior

CRPRACING.com Mini Swift

IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman

Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior

KartSport North America Pro IAME Senior

The return of the Money Races will also take place at Pittsburgh, with competitors in Pro Swift Sportsman, Pro IAME Junior and Senior running for paydays in the top 2, with a set of Bridgestone Tires going to the third-place finishers. Sportsman and Junior drivers will run for a $500 payday, given to the weekends overall champion, with $250 going to 2nd place. For Senior, $1,000 will go to the overall weekend winner, with $500 going to second.

The event will also mark another drawing for a Tillotson Generator, which will also be done during the Sunday afternoon podiums.

While Winter Cup Champions were just crowned, the points battle at Pittsburgh will be a result of the current points from the Margay Sprint Championships back in December at Daytona.

Here’s a look at the top 5 in points in the respective classes, heading in to Pittsburgh:

CIK LO206 Senior:

1 Corey Towles

2 Zach Linsell

3 Hunter Fox

4 Dustin Demattia

5 Mike Greiner

Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman:

1 Garrett Adams

2 William Robusto

3 Mateo Rubio-Luengo

4 Anderson Leonard

5 Logan Adams

Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior:

1 Elliott Budzinski

2 Tyler Ferris

3 Colin Neal

4 Emory Lyda

5 Finnegan Bayliff

Franklinkart.com Yamaha Senior:

1 Alexander Kardashian

2 Braden Eves

3 Jake Venberg

4 Chris Slinden

5 Josh Fierke

CRPRACING.com Mini Swift

1 Mateo Rubio-Luengo

2 Caleb Gafrarar

3 Calem Maloney

4 Alex Powell

5 Ben Maier

IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman:

1 Ashton Chilton

2 Santiago Trisini

3 Elio Giovane

4 Lucas Rodriguez

5 Anderson Leonard

Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior:

1 Dylan Tavella

2 Zane Maloney

3 Pauly Massimino

4 Max Peichel

5 Oliver Calvo

KartSport North America Pro IAME Senior

1 AJ Myers

2 Brandon Jarsocrak

3 Jonathan Kotyk

4 Braden Eves

5 Austin McCusker

To register online for the Keystone State Nationals, CLICK HERE.