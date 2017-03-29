Tru Tech Opens 2017 Victorious

Since the close to the 2016 season the state of California has seen record rain fall, much to the delight of local growers and the states water supplies. The opening to the 2017 SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) California Pro Kart Challenge season was no different with rain falling throughout the official practice day for Round 1 at Buttonwillow Raceway Park. With the adverse conditions SKUSA welcomed over 190 competitors from across the West coast. Looking to build off the 2016 success Tru Tech Racing Engines had drivers entered in each of the IAME X30 and IAME Swift categories.

In the 32 kart IAME X30 Junior field Trey Brown came just short of sweeping the weekend securing both heat race victories and the main event victory from a 7th place qualifying effort. Rookie Junior pilot Dominic Gorden showed great pace qualifying 4th and challenging Brown for the overall victory placing 2nd respectively. Along with the 1-2 finish, Tru Tech pilot Joseph Daniele posted the fastest race lap while chasing down the lead pack, late race contact hampered Daniele’s bid for a podium finish coming home 11th respectively.

Nicky Hays, the defending IAME X30 Senior Pro Kart Challenge champion, got things started for Tru Tech in the Senior ranks posting the fastest time in Qualifying. Tru Tech pilots occupied the remaining top 5 positions when qualifying was complete with Phillippe Denes, Billy Musgrave, Jake Craig, and Brenden Baker. Through heat races Hays, Baker, Denes, and Craig remained in contention for victory. Hays would demonstrate dominance with a 2.3 second victory over Baker, Denes and Craig 5th and 6th respectively. Musgrave bounced back from a challenging Heat 2 to post the fastest race lap and gain 15 positions finishing 10th respectively.

Christian Mauthe represented Tru Tech in the IAME Swift category placing a high of 5th in Heat 1 with a final result of 9th respectively. In X30 Masters Tru Tech drivers just missed the podium placing 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively with Luke Vasquez, Jonathan Silva, Gary Lennon, and Russel Francis.

