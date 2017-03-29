2017 eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – TaG – March 29
Former Pro Tour champion Craig returns to #1 spot
The 2017 season is shaping up to be one exciting year of karting. The first quarter of the year has seen a number of events taking place, including those listed on the eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA. The Stock Honda category is seeing change in format and those at the top of the standings. For the TaG division, it appears to be a battle of those who finished 2016 among the best fighting it out all year long to end 2017 as the #1 driver, taking home the Bell Racing USA helmet prize.
No stranger to the #1 spot is Jake Craig. The 2016 SuperNationals winner and 2014 SKUSA Pro Tour champion etched his name in the history books as the inaugural winner at the WinterNationals earlier this month. The Tony Kart driver used that, along with his big wins in 2016 to jump to the overall lead in the Driver Rankings. The current and defending SKUSA Pro Tour champion Ryan Norberg (PSL / Birel ART) moves up to the second spot after a busy winter season of racing, placing top-five in both main events at the WinterNationals. Falling to third is former #1 Brandon Lemke. The 2016 USPKS champion is running a limited 2017 season in karts – now aboard a Top Kart, focused on moving up the motorsports ladder, which could see him fall more as the season moves on.
Holding strong in fourth is KartSport North America’s Brandon Jarsocrak. It was exactly 365 days between wins for the Praga driver, who won Daytona KartWeek Day 2 in 2015 and once again in 2016, racking up a number of podium finishes in between at SKUSA, WKA and USPKS. ‘Money’ put in a performance Saturday at the WinterNats after his engine failed to start for the Prefinal. Starting 43rd, he drove up to 14th and then knifed his way to third in the Final. Moving up to fifth is the other WinterNationals winner Zach Holden. Karting is second in pecking order for 2017, with a focus on developing his talents in a single-seater car. The Comet Racing Engines / Tony Kart driver scored the victory Sunday in NOLA, and has put himself in contention for the SKUSA Pro Tour championship.
Braden Eves put in a drive of his own at the WinterNationals, coming back from a DQ in Saturday’s Prefinal to end up 10th in the Final, passing 32 karts. The MDD / Kosmic driver improved his score for the standings, however, was jumped over to slip down one spot to sixth. CompKart’s Austin Garrison has been busy this winter, nearly racing every weekend. The Florida native has yet to improve his Driver Rankings score, remaining in seventh.
Current SKUSA Pro Tour point leader Christian Brooks did improve his score, thanks to the two runner-up results in New Orleans, taking home the $1,000 payday. The Nash / FA Kart driver is also leading the Challenge of the Americas standings in a four-driver fight for the Rotax Grand Finals ticket, to be decided next weekend in Sonoma.
The ‘semi-retired’ TJ Koyen moves up one position to ninth with the fall of Kyle Kirkwood in the Driver Rankings. Koyen (Innovative / Exprit) is scheduled to compete in KA100 races this season, and thus will fall down the order as the season moves on. Rounding out the top-10 is 2016 California ProKart Challenge champion Nicky Hays. The 15-year-old had a solid campaign last year, yet he has not been able to transition that success onto the SKUSA Pro Tour to date.
Upcoming EKN TaG Driver Rankings Schedule
|Date
|Series
|Class
|Track
|Location
|Rank
|4/1
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #1
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|4/1
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2
|IAME Senior
|Willow Springs International Raceway
|Rosamond, CA
|9
|4/1
|WKA Winter Cup #5
|IAME Senior
|Ocala Gran Prix
|Ocala, FL
|8.5
|4/2
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #2
|IAME Senior
|Dallas Karting Complex
|Caddo Mills, TX
|8.5
|4/2
|WKA Winter Cup #6
|IAME Senior
|Ocala Gran Prix
|Ocala, FL
|8.5
|4/8
|Challenge of the Americas #5
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|9
|4/8
|United States Pro Kart Series #1
|IAME Pro
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|9
|4/9
|Challenge of the Americas #6
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|9
|4/9
|Rok Cup USA Florida #4
|Rok Senior
|Orlando Kart Center
|Orlando, FL
|8
|4/9
|United States Pro Kart Series #2
|IAME Pro
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|9
|4/22
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #2
|Formula TaG
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|8
|4/22
|Route 66 Sprint Series #1
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8
|4/22
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #2
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|4/23
|Route 66 Sprint Series #2
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8
|4/29
|Colorado Sprint Championship #1
|Rotax Senior
|Grand Junction Motor Speedway
|Grand Junction, CO
|8
|4/29
|Northwest Gold Cup #1
|TaG Senior
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|4/30
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #3
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|4/30
|Northwest Gold Cup #2
|TaG Senior
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|5/6
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|IAME Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|9.5
|5/7
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|IAME Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|9.5
NEW TaG #1 – Jake Craig
Mission Viejo, California
From August 2016 to now, Jake Craig has won some major hardware. A second US Rotax Grand Nationals in August was followed up by an amazing triumph for his first SKUSA SuperNationals victory. Craig added another notch to his CV with the inaugural WinterNationals win. Those three wins have promoted the 2014 SKUSA Pro Tour champion to the #1 position in the Driver Rankings. Craig continues to put in the hard work and effort in his karting program, while still trying to advance up the motorsports ladder. Craig has positioned himself as a top contender once again for the SKUSA Pro Tour title, and holder of the #1 position in the EKN Driver Rankings for 2017.
Point Breakdown
|Race
|Rank
|Finish
|Points
|SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1
|9
|6
|1015
|SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2
|9
|2
|1074
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #2
|9
|6
|1023
|US Rotax Grand Nationals 2016
|10
|1
|1105
|SKUSA SuperNationals 2016
|10
|1
|1168
|SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1
|9
|1
|1085
|SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2
|9
|4
|1053
Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.0
Average Points: 1074.7
Total Points: 7523
**************************************
TaG #2 – Ryan Norberg
Orlando, Florida
It was a remarkable 2016 for Ryan Norberg. In just three years, the Florida native has developed himself from a Senior rookie to a national champion. Three victories over the SpringNats and SummerNats secured his foot in the door for the title. He completed the feat with a solid drive to eight in Las Vegas, earning the SKUSA #1 plate for 2017. Norberg has been quick to add to it, earning the Florida Winter Tour Rok Cup AND Rotax titles. While Norberg was not a clear contender at the WinterNationals, the PSL / Birel ART pilot kept himself close the battle and came away with two top-five finishes to help establish a solid footing for a title defense.
Point Breakdown
|Race
|Rank
|Finish
|Points
|SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1
|9
|1
|1068
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #4
|9
|2
|1057
|SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1
|9
|1
|1092
|SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2
|9
|1
|1090
|SKUSA SuperNationals ’16
|10
|8
|1087
|SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1
|9
|4
|1053
|SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2
|9
|5
|1042
Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.14
Average Points: 1069.9
Total Points: 7489
**************************************
TaG #3 – Brandon Lemke
Eagle, Wisconsin
2016 was a solid rookie campaign for the longtime Merlin driver Brandon Lemke. Winning throughout the year, Lemke ended as the fourth different IAME Pro champion at the United States Pro Kart Series. Before the 2016 season wrapped up, Lemke made his debut aboard the Top Kart brand at Daytona KartWeek. The event was not as he hoped, with issues each day to hamper his overall results. Lemke is scheduled to run Route 66 Sprint Series and WKA Manufacturers Cup Series events in 2017, with the possibility of keeping in the Driver Rankings hunt.
Point Breakdown
|Race
|Rank
|Finish
|Points
|SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2
|9
|3
|1063
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #1
|9
|2
|1068
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #2
|9
|1
|1077
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #3
|9
|2
|1058
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #4
|9
|1
|1067
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #5
|9
|1
|1054
|United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #6
|9
|1
|1053
Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 1.57
Average Points: 1062.9
Total Points: 7440
**************************************
TaG ‘On the Move’ – #18
Brenden Baker
Palmdale, California
CRG Nordam is going full force into the 2017 season, and leading the charge is Brenden Baker. The California native, now residing in Texas, is working as the lead driver for the team, putting in the time and effort to help develop the new products while serving as the backbone for the race team. Baker spent time in his Junior career as a CRG driver, and in his most recent results, has scored solid results at the California ProKart Challenge program in his home race of Lancaster and runner-up to open up 2017 – running under the Ron White Racing banner. There is no doubt Baker will continue to climb the rankings with a full SKUSA Pro Tour schedule, along with expanding the CRG brand across North America.
Point Breakdown
|Race
|Rank
|Finish
|Points
|SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1
|9
|9
|983
|SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2
|9
|12
|966
|SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1
|9
|17
|917
|California ProKart Challenge ’16 #6
|9
|4
|969
|SKUSA SuperNationals ’17
|10
|21
|935
|California ProKart Challenge ’17 #1
|9
|2
|1002
|SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2
|9
|13
|955
Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 11.1
Average Points: 961
Total Points: 6727
EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process
The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and six in Stock Moto to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.
Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2016, the SKUSA Pro Tour and US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals receive a score of 10 in their initial weighting in the TaG category while the SuperNationals is the lone event in the Stock Moto division. A base ranking of nine (9) goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.
The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any events considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.
Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race. Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races in TaG, six for Stock Moto, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.
TaG Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – as of March 29, 2017
|Pos.
|Dec. 20
|Plus/Minus
|Driver
|Races
|Score
|1.
|3
|2
|Jake Craig
|14
|7523
|2.
|2
|NC
|Ryan Norberg
|29
|7489
|3.
|1
|-2
|Brandon Lemke
|21
|7440
|4.
|4
|NC
|Brandon Jarsocrak
|28
|7407
|5.
|6
|1
|Zach Holden
|18
|7404
|6.
|5
|-1
|Braden Eves
|25
|7340
|7.
|7
|NC
|Austin Garrison
|26
|7274
|8.
|8
|NC
|Christian Brooks
|15
|7269
|9.
|10
|1
|TJ Koyen
|22
|7000
|10.
|18
|8
|Nicky Hays
|12
|6923
|11.
|12
|1
|David Ilavia
|15
|6920
|12.
|11
|-1
|Jacob Donald
|16
|6919
|13.
|15
|2
|AJ Myers
|8
|6888
|14.
|13
|-1
|Bradley Zilisch
|16
|6888
|15.
|14
|-1
|Armin Cavkusic
|16
|6863
|16.
|25
|9
|Max Hewitt
|21
|6832
|17.
|20
|3
|Kellen Ritter
|21
|6753
|18.
|75
|57
|Brenden Baker
|9
|6727
|19.
|19
|NC
|Jonathan Kotyk
|10
|6713
|20.
|17
|-3
|Nick Ramirez
|11
|6677
|21.
|21
|NC
|Alexander Kardashian
|13
|6671
|22.
|27
|5
|Kyle Dupell
|17
|6639
|23.
|101
|78
|Stepanova Nekeel
|9
|6578
|24.
|26
|2
|Colby DuBato
|13
|6565
|25.
|24
|-1
|Billy Musgrave
|10
|6529
|26.
|39
|13
|Ryan Raffa
|21
|6504
|27.
|31
|4
|Mike McAndrews
|8
|6501
|28.
|34
|6
|Dario Cangialosi
|19
|6487
|29.
|9
|-20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|7
|6484
|30.
|23
|-7
|Coltin McCaughan
|7
|6478
|31.
|36
|5
|Abby McLaughlin
|30
|6451
|32.
|30
|-2
|Adam Smalley
|10
|6443
|33.
|41
|8
|Derek Wang
|10
|6388
|34.
|37
|3
|Mick Gabriel
|11
|6383
|35.
|40
|5
|Michael Geringer
|8
|6364
|36.
|32
|-4
|Walker Hess
|11
|6362
|37.
|45
|8
|Lane Vacala
|32
|6361
|38.
|33
|-5
|Calvin Ming
|8
|6358
|39.
|-
|-
|Jacob Gulick
|7
|6358
|40.
|38
|-2
|Andrew Bujdoso
|8
|6323
|41.
|42
|1
|Josh Hotz
|21
|6322
|42.
|52
|10
|Enzo Prevost
|11
|6274
|43.
|16
|-27
|Elliot Finlayson
|7
|6210
|44.
|29
|-15
|Nathan Adds
|10
|6208
|45.
|48
|3
|Zach Pettinicchi
|19
|6190
|46.
|142
|96
|Nic LeDuc
|8
|6162
|47.
|111
|64
|Logan Cusson
|7
|6091
|48.
|47
|-1
|Luke van Herwaarde
|10
|6087
|49.
|99
|50
|Worawong Komarakul
|10
|6073
|50.
|56
|6
|Olivia Horn
|7
|5992
|51.
|71
|20
|Jonathan Yobbagy
|12
|5972
|52.
|55
|3
|Kyle Loh
|11
|5959
|53.
|58
|5
|Joseph Budzinski
|12
|5957
|54.
|59
|5
|Adam Crepin
|14
|5932
|55.
|60
|5
|Rudy Agras
|7
|5906
|56.
|69
|13
|Dominic Giansiracusa
|10
|5898
|57.
|54
|-3
|Julia Boos
|10
|5897
|58.
|61
|3
|Aaron Bromberek
|16
|5875
|59.
|92
|33
|Anthony Sawyer
|7
|5859
|60.
|63
|3
|Thomas Beaudoin
|8
|5852
|61.
|43
|-18
|Nick Landi
|8
|5850
|62.
|66
|4
|Brett Mitchell
|13
|5845
|63.
|120
|57
|Alejandro Marquez
|8
|5838
|64.
|65
|1
|Andrew Wilson
|11
|5798
|65.
|150
|85
|Jarett Belge
|7
|5787
|66.
|68
|2
|Roberto Perez
|8
|5773
|67.
|80
|13
|AJ Zale
|10
|5766
|68.
|140
|72
|Kyle Apuzzo
|8
|5760
|69.
|78
|9
|Monroe Jordan
|9
|5751
|70.
|70
|0
|Porter Weisensel
|11
|5744
|71.
|62
|-9
|Charlie Jafari
|8
|5726
|72.
|72
|NC
|Brendan Fabular
|10
|5709
|73.
|73
|NC
|Gary Roehl
|11
|5681
|74.
|116
|42
|Nathan Ratton
|7
|5645
|75.
|28
|-47
|Robby Seward
|6
|5630
|76.
|81
|5
|Galo Barros III
|9
|5614
|77.
|82
|5
|Miguel Mier
|8
|5567
|78.
|100
|22
|Rocco Cannata
|7
|5522
|79.
|83
|4
|Luke Selliken
|6
|5476
|80.
|102
|22
|Dominick Ferrara
|7
|5465
|81.
|50
|-31
|Michael Avansino
|6
|5385
|82.
|131
|49
|Blake Hunt
|6
|5359
|83.
|105
|22
|Cody Kelleher
|6
|5313
|84.
|46
|-38
|Justin Neu
|6
|5300
|85.
|212
|127
|Jake Venberg
|6
|5262
|86.
|88
|2
|Garrett Johnston
|6
|5232
|87.
|169
|82
|Christian Cole
|6
|5181
|88.
|109
|21
|Victor Franzoni
|6
|5176
|89.
|53
|-36
|Spencer Kunz
|6
|5172
|90.
|112
|22
|Remo Ruscitti
|6
|5047
|91.
|67
|-24
|Leonardo Stoia
|6
|4995
|92.
|93
|1
|Garrett Moran
|6
|4980
|93.
|79
|-14
|James K Russell
|6
|4965
|94.
|95
|1
|Matt Stagl
|6
|4930
|95.
|96
|1
|Louie Pagano
|5
|4902
|96.
|97
|1
|Marcellus Dukes
|6
|4821
|97.
|98
|1
|David Galownia
|6
|4812
|98.
|-
|-
|Arthur Leist
|5
|4718
|99.
|86
|-13
|Ethan Barrett
|5
|4438
|100.
|104
|4
|Bradley Dezall
|5
|4421
|101.
|87
|-14
|Carson Kapica
|5
|4391
|102.
|328
|226
|Mason Frank
|5
|4367
|103.
|89
|-14
|Scott Saunders
|5
|4361
|104.
|49
|-55
|Josh Sarchet
|5
|4255
|105.
|108
|3
|Jessica Dezall
|5
|4242
|106.
|110
|4
|Samuel Gerlof
|5
|4202
|107.
|252
|145
|Ayrton Kazee
|5
|4163
|108.
|113
|5
|Adam Rylance
|5
|4145
|109.
|77
|-32
|Kindra Hurlbert
|5
|4116
|110.
|64
|-46
|Antonio de Lis
|5
|4110
|111.
|125
|14
|Andre Nicastro
|4
|4026
|112.
|119
|7
|Jamie McAllister
|5
|4011
|113.
|122
|9
|Marco Maestranzi
|4
|3972
|114.
|225
|111
|John Berry
|5
|3965
|115.
|123
|8
|Kirby Spraggins
|5
|3932
|116.
|126
|10
|Giovanni Shadd
|5
|3869
|117.
|283
|166
|Bryce Choquer
|4
|3822
|118.
|-
|-
|Matthew Taskinen
|4
|3821
|119.
|-
|-
|Samuel Lupien
|4
|3786
|120.
|275
|155
|Gabriel Paturle
|4
|3771
|121.
|132
|11
|Noel Dowler
|4
|3734
|122.
|22
|-100
|Phillippe Denes
|4
|3681
|123.
|189
|66
|Parker McKean
|4
|3646
|124.
|-
|-
|Dante Yu
|4
|3613
|125.
|-
|-
|Jett Noland
|4
|3548
|126.
|133
|7
|Ryan Martin
|4
|3532
|127.
|134
|7
|Dalton Dow
|4
|3512
|128.
|218
|90
|Carter Herrera
|4
|3500
|129.
|84
|-45
|Matt Johnson
|4
|3474
|130.
|51
|-79
|Christopher Mann
|4
|3457
|131.
|85
|-46
|Darren Keane
|4
|3440
|132.
|136
|4
|Stephen Mallozzi
|4
|3437
|133.
|90
|-43
|Michael Bovim
|4
|3436
|134.
|-
|-
|Jeremy Neilands
|4
|3429
|135.
|279
|144
|Jake Drew
|4
|3409
|136.
|-
|-
|Derek Martin
|4
|3405
|137.
|103
|-34
|Nick Martin
|4
|3332
|138.
|144
|6
|Michael Lin
|4
|3299
|139.
|57
|-82
|Austin Schulz
|4
|3257
|140.
|147
|7
|Austin Debord
|4
|3244
|141.
|148
|7
|Kennan Hertzner
|4
|3238
|142.
|178
|36
|Jarrett Duncovich
|4
|3228
|143.
|117
|-26
|Simone Perego
|4
|3223
|144.
|152
|8
|James Armas
|4
|3220
|145.
|154
|9
|Zia Harvey
|4
|3206
|146.
|184
|38
|Logan Mueller
|4
|3190
|147.
|157
|10
|Alex Salsbury
|4
|3174
|148.
|158
|10
|Moises De Lavara
|4
|3166
|149.
|161
|12
|Alex Cognac
|4
|3100
|150.
|162
|12
|Chase Dow
|4
|3090
|151.
|127
|-24
|Andrick Zeen
|3
|3032
|152.
|128
|-24
|Oliver Askew
|3
|2949
|153.
|-
|-
|Ryan MacDermid
|3
|2809
|154.
|-
|-
|Lance Fenderson
|3
|2753
|155.
|44
|-111
|Michael Michoff
|3
|2637
|156.
|-
|-
|Nick Brueckner
|3
|2607
|157.
|35
|-122
|Jordan Sherratt
|3
|2599
|158.
|216
|58
|Jake French
|3
|2516
|159.
|205
|46
|Greg Osborne Jr.
|3
|2484
|160.
|149
|-11
|Justin Ovejero
|3
|2473
|161.
|143
|-18
|Mateo Diaz
|3
|2467
|162.
|74
|-88
|Franco Carabretta
|3
|2462
|163.
|175
|12
|Tom Dyer
|3
|2458
|164.
|107
|-57
|Jess Peterson
|3
|2451
|165.
|176
|11
|Richard Lee
|3
|2440
|166.
|94
|-72
|Austin Bialaski
|3
|2436
|167.
|114
|-53
|Emily Hurlbert
|3
|2425
|168.
|160
|-8
|Jason Angles
|3
|2424
|169.
|263
|94
|Roger Weekes
|3
|2423
|170.
|177
|7
|Andriy Tsyupka
|3
|2417
|171.
|118
|-53
|Matthew Paesch
|3
|2397
|172.
|180
|8
|Gabe Bargas
|3
|2376
|173.
|181
|8
|Joel Wishnewski
|3
|2376
|174.
|183
|9
|Andre Irigoyen
|3
|2345
|175.
|115
|-60
|Darin Marcus
|3
|2316
|176.
|265
|89
|Joey Paonessa
|3
|2275
|177.
|282
|105
|Cedrik Lupien
|2
|2029
|178.
|185
|7
|Artie Carpenter
|2
|2019
|179.
|187
|8
|Austin McCusker
|2
|1904
|180.
|163
|-17
|Trenton Estep
|2
|1861
|181.
|-
|-
|Marc-Antoine Poirier
|2
|1845
|182.
|190
|8
|Scott Kopp
|2
|1836
|183.
|76
|-107
|Jim McKinney
|2
|1830
|184.
|-
|-
|Mathias Ramirez
|2
|1816
|185.
|195
|10
|Sam Cate
|2
|1792
|186.
|197
|11
|Breanna Miscione
|2
|1782
|187.
|198
|11
|Phillip Arscott
|2
|1773
|188.
|-
|-
|Blaine Rocha
|2
|1768
|189.
|200
|11
|Roger Ralston Jr.
|2
|1766
|190.
|159
|-31
|Jim Russell Jr.
|2
|1764
|191.
|201
|10
|Ben Maxfield
|2
|1762
|192.
|203
|11
|Colton Aldridge
|2
|1759
|193.
|-
|-
|Mason Buck
|2
|1758
|194.
|292
|98
|James Hayner
|2
|1749
|195.
|206
|11
|Austin Elliott
|2
|1738
|196.
|207
|11
|Edward Fortier
|2
|1738
|197.
|210
|13
|Nicolas Dapero
|2
|1719
|198.
|211
|13
|Tyler Bennett
|2
|1715
|199.
|213
|14
|Kiron Chakraborty
|2
|1709
|200.
|-
|-
|Bryce Cornet
|2
|1703
|201.
|217
|16
|Mark Boos
|2
|1694
|202.
|219
|17
|Austin Wilkins
|2
|1689
|203.
|-
|-
|Maria Fernandez
|2
|1684
|204.
|167
|-37
|Zach Rivera
|2
|1683
|205.
|-
|-
|Alex Bertagnoli
|2
|1682
|206.
|220
|14
|David Kalb Jr.
|2
|1680
|207.
|-
|-
|Augusto Soto-Schirripa
|2
|1679
|208.
|172
|-36
|Savannah Croutcher
|2
|1678
|209.
|223
|14
|Dylan North
|2
|1672
|210.
|151
|-59
|Jimmy Simpson
|2
|1670
|211.
|224
|13
|Alfred Gagliardi
|2
|1666
|212.
|-
|-
|Andres Karam
|2
|1665
|213.
|226
|13
|Michael Ilavia
|2
|1662
|214.
|227
|13
|Ryan Rush
|2
|1662
|215.
|228
|13
|Matteo Vigano
|2
|1660
|216.
|-
|-
|Jesse Gutierrez
|2
|1659
|217.
|231
|14
|Xander Clements
|2
|1654
|218.
|233
|15
|Paige Evans
|2
|1653
|219.
|234
|15
|Adam Isman
|2
|1650
|220.
|236
|16
|Carlos Calderon
|2
|1648
|221.
|-
|-
|Eduardo Barrichello
|2
|1639
|222.
|141
|-81
|Derek Dignan
|2
|1638
|223.
|-
|-
|Lucas Kohl
|2
|1636
|224.
|238
|14
|Hans Thomsen
|2
|1635
|225.
|156
|-69
|Henry Brass
|2
|1633
|226.
|241
|15
|Jacob Astren
|2
|1629
|227.
|242
|15
|Shaun Hodgson
|2
|1629
|228.
|243
|15
|John Bonanno
|2
|1627
|229.
|-
|-
|Aidan Yoder
|2
|1625
|230.
|244
|14
|Chris Wilberg
|2
|1612
|231.
|245
|14
|Nicholas Leone
|2
|1609
|232.
|-
|-
|Christian Ray
|2
|1604
|233.
|246
|13
|Chase Outcault
|2
|1602
|234.
|247
|13
|Pedro Cabrera
|2
|1601
|235.
|248
|13
|Sean Mann
|2
|1599
|236.
|249
|13
|Alex Nowysz
|2
|1598
|237.
|250
|13
|James Moeller
|2
|1596
|238.
|251
|13
|Paige Wallin
|2
|1594
|239.
|106
|-133
|Matt Solarczyk
|2
|1593
|240.
|164
|-76
|David Vasquez
|2
|1592
|241.
|316
|75
|Rafael Diaz
|2
|1591
|242.
|-
|-
|Nico de Brujin
|2
|1584
|243.
|-
|-
|Paul Meise
|2
|1584
|244.
|253
|9
|Brian Kynsi
|2
|1582
|245.
|254
|9
|Stan Crocker
|2
|1580
|246.
|255
|9
|Pedro Goulart
|2
|1572
|247.
|256
|9
|David Osborne
|2
|1566
|248.
|257
|9
|Kaz Sinnott
|2
|1566
|249.
|258
|9
|Neil Carvalho
|2
|1566
|250.
|174
|-76
|Daniel Roeper
|2
|1561
|251.
|-
|-
|Matias Lopez
|2
|1557
|252.
|259
|7
|Spencer Patterson
|2
|1551
|253.
|260
|7
|Rylee Osborn
|2
|1547
|254.
|-
|-
|Mark Donato
|2
|1534
|255.
|262
|7
|Russell Soto
|2
|1525
|256.
|-
|-
|Baylor Griffin
|2
|1510
|257.
|264
|7
|Alex Geicius
|2
|1507
|258.
|266
|8
|Kingsley So
|2
|1505
|259.
|-
|-
|Andy Miller
|2
|1497
|260.
|-
|-
|Sara Misir
|2
|1482
|261.
|-
|-
|Adam White
|2
|1476
|262.
|268
|6
|Aidan Abdulali
|2
|1473
|263.
|-
|-
|Kasimir Sinnott
|2
|1356
|264.
|124
|-140
|Zachary Claman-Demelo
|1
|1157
|265.
|273
|8
|Joshua Car
|1
|1145
|266.
|274
|8
|Jorge Pescador
|1
|1098
|267.
|276
|9
|Henkie Waldschmit
|1
|993
|268.
|277
|9
|Chance Skaufel
|1
|989
|269.
|278
|9
|Esteban Fernandez
|1
|981
|270.
|281
|11
|Ignacio Espinosa
|1
|958
|271.
|193
|-78
|Marco DiLeo
|1
|948
|272.
|284
|12
|Thomas Drouet
|1
|938
|273.
|285
|12
|Aaron Snyder
|1
|929
|274.
|139
|-135
|David Malukas
|1
|929
|275.
|-
|-
|Fabio Orsolon
|1
|927
|276.
|287
|11
|David Sera
|1
|923
|277.
|288
|11
|Josh Lane
|1
|920
|278.
|-
|-
|Nick RosenGrant
|1
|910
|279.
|196
|-83
|Carlee Taylor
|1
|907
|280.
|-
|-
|Dustin Stross
|1
|905
|281.
|291
|10
|Bruno Romano
|1
|900
|282.
|294
|12
|Jason North
|1
|891
|283.
|295
|12
|Shelby Sander
|1
|889
|284.
|296
|12
|Jordi Marcon
|1
|888
|285.
|-
|-
|Peyton Long
|1
|885
|286.
|199
|-87
|Rinus Van Kalmthout
|1
|885
|287.
|215
|-72
|Dylan Palatin
|1
|879
|288.
|298
|10
|Marco Eakins
|1
|879
|289.
|-
|-
|Carlos Almeida
|1
|877
|290.
|299
|9
|Phillip Orcic
|1
|876
|291.
|300
|9
|Jordan Redlin
|1
|871
|292.
|-
|-
|Nicolas Blanchard
|1
|868
|293.
|-
|-
|Matt Stretch
|1
|867
|294.
|302
|8
|Mike Bartels
|1
|865
|295.
|-
|-
|Blake Horseman
|1
|863
|296.
|304
|8
|Brandon Beauchamp
|1
|859
|297.
|305
|8
|Linus Lindgren
|1
|858
|298.
|-
|-
|Santiago Garcia Fagalde
|1
|858
|299.
|306
|7
|Anthony Honeywell
|1
|854
|300.
|-
|-
|Patrick Dennehy
|1
|854
|301.
|307
|6
|Alexander Muller
|1
|853
|302.
|308
|6
|Nicolas Carbon Martinez
|1
|851
|303.
|309
|6
|Jaimie Sander
|1
|849
|304.
|310
|6
|Junrong Chen
|1
|847
|305.
|168
|-137
|Jesse Krill
|1
|846
|306.
|371
|65
|Kevin Janders
|1
|845
|307.
|311
|4
|Morgan Healey
|1
|844
|308.
|-
|-
|Axel Cabrera
|1
|841
|309.
|-
|-
|Luis Perez
|1
|840
|310.
|-
|-
|Franco Gonzalez Manta
|1
|832
|311.
|-
|-
|Daniel Berry
|1
|831
|312.
|-
|-
|Grant Palmer
|1
|830
|313.
|318
|5
|Menwa Arakelian
|1
|829
|314.
|229
|-85
|Dallas Hollins
|1
|828
|315.
|320
|5
|Mark Vielgut
|1
|823
|316.
|321
|5
|Oscar Lee
|1
|823
|317.
|322
|5
|Ariel Castro
|1
|822
|318.
|-
|-
|Paul Verboonen
|1
|822
|319.
|323
|4
|Logan McDonough
|1
|821
|320.
|324
|4
|Billy Cleavelin
|1
|820
|321.
|325
|4
|Nick Losito
|1
|820
|322.
|171
|-151
|Chris Maxson
|1
|818
|323.
|326
|3
|John Balen
|1
|818
|324.
|327
|3
|Tyler DeGraff
|1
|818
|325.
|356
|31
|Jesse Tourino
|1
|817
|326.
|329
|3
|Brandon White
|1
|812
|327.
|330
|3
|Dan Nyman
|1
|812
|328.
|332
|4
|Lawrence Marquette
|1
|812
|329.
|333
|4
|Charlie Craig
|1
|811
|330.
|-
|-
|Gary Lyles
|1
|810
|331.
|-
|-
|Agustin Martinez
|1
|809
|332.
|334
|2
|Michel Manning
|1
|809
|333.
|-
|-
|Alfonso Perri
|1
|808
|334.
|335
|1
|Siyu Chen
|1
|808
|335.
|331
|-4
|Jack Dorsen
|1
|807
|336.
|-
|-
|Manuel Troncoso
|1
|807
|337.
|-
|-
|Alejandro Fernandez
|1
|805
|338.
|337
|-1
|Brad Brittin
|1
|804
|339.
|121
|-218
|Carlos Rodriguez Lopez
|1
|804
|340.
|-
|-
|Neil Alberico
|1
|803
|341.
|338
|-3
|Ellis Musso
|1
|802
|342.
|339
|-3
|Roman Alekseenkov
|1
|801
|343.
|340
|-3
|Jared Faitz
|1
|799
|344.
|-
|-
|Jordan Brown Nutley
|1
|799
|345.
|341
|-4
|Greg Gleisner
|1
|798
|346.
|-
|-
|Jacob Abel
|1
|798
|347.
|342
|-5
|Sonny Cervelli
|1
|798
|348.
|343
|-5
|Ayrton Mutagaana
|1
|797
|349.
|155
|-194
|Zach Banks
|1
|795
|350.
|344
|-6
|Giorgio Carrara
|1
|794
|351.
|345
|-6
|Michael Politis
|1
|794
|352.
|-
|-
|Matt Keyes
|1
|790
|353.
|204
|-149
|Brendan Burcroff
|1
|789
|354.
|346
|-8
|Travis Waddell
|1
|788
|355.
|347
|-8
|Chris Mann
|1
|787
|356.
|348
|-8
|Parker Locke
|1
|787
|357.
|349
|-8
|Varun Balasubramaniam
|1
|787
|358.
|350
|-8
|Jared Burchette
|1
|786
|359.
|-
|-
|Jordan Turner
|1
|786
|360.
|129
|-231
|Gianfranco Mazzaferro
|1
|784
|361.
|351
|-10
|Calen Richmond
|1
|782
|362.
|352
|-10
|Zach Harvey
|1
|782
|363.
|-
|-
|Felipe Nicoletti
|1
|781
|364.
|353
|-11
|Pedro Columna
|1
|780
|365.
|-
|-
|Hunter Corbitt
|1
|779
|366.
|-
|-
|Ernie Francis Jr.
|1
|778
|367.
|354
|-13
|Julio Barreiro
|1
|776
|368.
|-
|-
|Vincent Fontecchio
|1
|771
|369.
|355
|-14
|Brett Carr
|1
|770
|370.
|357
|-13
|Chase Farley
|1
|769
|371.
|-
|-
|Juan Arenas
|1
|768
|372.
|358
|-14
|Shay Mayes
|1
|764
|373.
|359
|-14
|Riley Osborn
|1
|761
|374.
|-
|-
|Shane McCourt
|1
|761
|375.
|360
|-15
|Mason Cohen
|1
|759
|376.
|361
|-15
|Michael Neopolitan
|1
|759
|377.
|362
|-15
|Ryan Miller
|1
|756
|378.
|-
|-
|Patrick O'Hare
|1
|752
|379.
|170
|-209
|Gustavo Rafols
|1
|749
|380.
|363
|-17
|Tripp Gerrald
|1
|745
|381.
|-
|-
|Ben Barnicoat
|1
|739
|382.
|365
|-17
|Paulo Lopes
|1
|737
|383.
|366
|-17
|Max Migliore
|1
|734
|384.
|-
|-
|Brandon Cusack
|1
|733
|385.
|368
|-17
|Keith McDonnell
|1
|731
|386.
|-
|-
|Gregorio Josue Perez Perez
|1
|730
|387.
|-
|-
|Sydney Dupont
|1
|720
|388.
|-
|-
|Daniel Wendel
|1
|715
|389.
|-
|-
|Ricardo Nunes
|1
|706
|390.
|173
|-217
|Brandon Collins
|1
|700
|391.
|-
|-
|Alyse Venticinque
|1
|696
|392.
|-
|-
|Vinicius Ponce
|1
|681
|393.
|-
|-
|Marciano Santos
|1
|678
|394.
|-
|-
|Jamie Gonzalez
|1
|668
|395.
|-
|-
|Jeff Colegrove
|1
|650