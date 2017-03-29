2017 eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – TaG – March 29

Former Pro Tour champion Craig returns to #1 spot

March 29, 2017 by David Cole
(Photo: EKN)

The 2017 season is shaping up to be one exciting year of karting. The first quarter of the year has seen a number of events taking place, including those listed on the eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA. The Stock Honda category is seeing change in format and those at the top of the standings. For the TaG division, it appears to be a battle of those who finished 2016 among the best fighting it out all year long to end 2017 as the #1 driver, taking home the Bell Racing USA helmet prize.

No stranger to the #1 spot is Jake Craig. The 2016 SuperNationals winner and 2014 SKUSA Pro Tour champion etched his name in the history books as the inaugural winner at the WinterNationals earlier this month. The Tony Kart driver used that, along with his big wins in 2016 to jump to the overall lead in the Driver Rankings. The current and defending SKUSA Pro Tour champion Ryan Norberg (PSL / Birel ART) moves up to the second spot after a busy winter season of racing, placing top-five in both main events at the WinterNationals. Falling to third is former #1 Brandon Lemke. The 2016 USPKS champion is running a limited 2017 season in karts – now aboard a Top Kart, focused on moving up the motorsports ladder, which could see him fall more as the season moves on.

Holding strong in fourth is KartSport North America’s Brandon Jarsocrak. It was exactly 365 days between wins for the Praga driver, who won Daytona KartWeek Day 2 in 2015 and once again in 2016, racking up a number of podium finishes in between at SKUSA, WKA and USPKS. ‘Money’ put in a performance Saturday at the WinterNats after his engine failed to start for the Prefinal. Starting 43rd, he drove up to 14th and then knifed his way to third in the Final. Moving up to fifth is the other WinterNationals winner Zach Holden. Karting is second in pecking order for 2017, with a focus on developing his talents in a single-seater car. The Comet Racing Engines / Tony Kart driver scored the victory Sunday in NOLA, and has put himself in contention for the SKUSA Pro Tour championship.

Braden Eves put in a drive of his own at the WinterNationals, coming back from a DQ in Saturday’s Prefinal to end up 10th in the Final, passing 32 karts. The MDD / Kosmic driver improved his score for the standings, however, was jumped over to slip down one spot to sixth. CompKart’s Austin Garrison has been busy this winter, nearly racing every weekend. The Florida native has yet to improve his Driver Rankings score, remaining in seventh.

Current SKUSA Pro Tour point leader Christian Brooks did improve his score, thanks to the two runner-up results in New Orleans, taking home the $1,000 payday. The Nash / FA Kart driver is also leading the Challenge of the Americas standings in a four-driver fight for the Rotax Grand Finals ticket, to be decided next weekend in Sonoma.

The ‘semi-retired’ TJ Koyen moves up one position to ninth with the fall of Kyle Kirkwood in the Driver Rankings. Koyen (Innovative / Exprit) is scheduled to compete in KA100 races this season, and thus will fall down the order as the season moves on. Rounding out the top-10 is 2016 California ProKart Challenge champion Nicky Hays. The 15-year-old had a solid campaign last year, yet he has not been able to transition that success onto the SKUSA Pro Tour to date.

Upcoming EKN TaG Driver Rankings Schedule

Date Series Class Track Location Rank
4/1 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #1 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8
4/1 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2 IAME Senior Willow Springs International Raceway Rosamond, CA 9
4/1 WKA Winter Cup #5 IAME Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5
4/2 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #2 IAME Senior Dallas Karting Complex Caddo Mills, TX 8.5
4/2 WKA Winter Cup #6 IAME Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5
4/8 Challenge of the Americas #5 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9
4/8 United States Pro Kart Series #1 IAME Pro GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 9
4/9 Challenge of the Americas #6 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9
4/9 Rok Cup USA Florida #4 Rok Senior Orlando Kart Center Orlando, FL 8
4/9 United States Pro Kart Series #2 IAME Pro GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 9
4/22 Gearup Challenge F-Series #2 Formula TaG New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 8
4/22 Route 66 Sprint Series #1 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8
4/22 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #2 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8
4/23 Route 66 Sprint Series #2 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8
4/29 Colorado Sprint Championship #1 Rotax Senior Grand Junction Motor Speedway Grand Junction, CO 8
4/29 Northwest Gold Cup #1 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8
4/30 Los Angeles Karting Championship #3 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8
4/30 Northwest Gold Cup #2 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8
5/6 SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals IAME Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9.5
5/7 SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals IAME Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9.5

NEW TaG #1 – Jake Craig
Mission Viejo, California

(Photo: EKN)

From August 2016 to now, Jake Craig has won some major hardware. A second US Rotax Grand Nationals in August was followed up by an amazing triumph for his first SKUSA SuperNationals victory. Craig added another notch to his CV with the inaugural WinterNationals win. Those three wins have promoted the 2014 SKUSA Pro Tour champion to the #1 position in the Driver Rankings. Craig continues to put in the hard work and effort in his karting program, while still trying to advance up the motorsports ladder. Craig has positioned himself as a top contender once again for the SKUSA Pro Tour title, and holder of the #1 position in the EKN Driver Rankings for 2017.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 9 6 1015
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 9 2 1074
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #2 9 6 1023
US Rotax Grand Nationals 2016 10 1 1105
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 10 1 1168
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 9 1 1085
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9 4 1053

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.0
Average Points: 1074.7
Total Points: 7523

**************************************

TaG #2 – Ryan Norberg
Orlando, Florida

(Photo: EKN)

It was a remarkable 2016 for Ryan Norberg. In just three years, the Florida native has developed himself from a Senior rookie to a national champion. Three victories over the SpringNats and SummerNats secured his foot in the door for the title. He completed the feat with a solid drive to eight in Las Vegas, earning the SKUSA #1 plate for 2017. Norberg has been quick to add to it, earning the Florida Winter Tour Rok Cup AND Rotax titles. While Norberg was not a clear contender at the WinterNationals, the PSL / Birel ART pilot kept himself close the battle and came away with two top-five finishes to help establish a solid footing for a title defense.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 9 1 1068
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #4 9 2 1057
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 1 1092
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 9 1 1090
SKUSA SuperNationals ’16 10 8 1087
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 9 4 1053
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9 5 1042

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.14
Average Points: 1069.9
Total Points: 7489

**************************************

TaG #3 – Brandon Lemke
Eagle, Wisconsin

(Photo: EKN)

2016 was a solid rookie campaign for the longtime Merlin driver Brandon Lemke. Winning throughout the year, Lemke ended as the fourth different IAME Pro champion at the United States Pro Kart Series. Before the 2016 season wrapped up, Lemke made his debut aboard the Top Kart brand at Daytona KartWeek. The event was not as he hoped, with issues each day to hamper his overall results. Lemke is scheduled to run Route 66 Sprint Series and WKA Manufacturers Cup Series events in 2017, with the possibility of keeping in the Driver Rankings hunt.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 9 3 1063
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #1 9 2 1068
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #2 9 1 1077
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #3 9 2 1058
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #4 9 1 1067
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #5 9 1 1054
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #6 9 1 1053

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 1.57
Average Points: 1062.9
Total Points: 7440

**************************************

TaG ‘On the Move’ – #18
Brenden Baker
Palmdale, California

(Photo: EKN)

CRG Nordam is going full force into the 2017 season, and leading the charge is Brenden Baker. The California native, now residing in Texas, is working as the lead driver for the team, putting in the time and effort to help develop the new products while serving as the backbone for the race team. Baker spent time in his Junior career as a CRG driver, and  in his most recent results, has scored solid results at the California ProKart Challenge program in his home race of Lancaster and runner-up to open up 2017 – running under the Ron White Racing banner. There is no doubt Baker will continue to climb the rankings with a full SKUSA Pro Tour schedule, along with expanding the CRG brand across North America.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 9 9 983
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 9 12 966
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 17 917
California ProKart Challenge ’16 #6 9 4 969
SKUSA SuperNationals ’17 10 21 935
California ProKart Challenge ’17 #1 9 2 1002
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9 13 955

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 11.1
Average Points: 961
Total Points: 6727

EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process
The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and six in Stock Moto to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.

Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2016, the SKUSA Pro Tour and US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals receive a score of 10 in their initial weighting in the TaG category while the SuperNationals is the lone event in the Stock Moto division. A base ranking of nine (9) goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.

The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any events considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.

Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race. Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races in TaG, six for Stock Moto, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.

TaG Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – as of March 29, 2017

Pos. Dec. 20 Plus/Minus Driver Races Score
1. 3 2 Jake Craig 14 7523
2. 2 NC Ryan Norberg 29 7489
3. 1 -2 Brandon Lemke 21 7440
4. 4 NC Brandon Jarsocrak 28 7407
5. 6 1 Zach Holden 18 7404
6. 5 -1 Braden Eves 25 7340
7. 7 NC Austin Garrison 26 7274
8. 8 NC Christian Brooks 15 7269
9. 10 1 TJ Koyen 22 7000
10. 18 8 Nicky Hays 12 6923
11. 12 1 David Ilavia 15 6920
12. 11 -1 Jacob Donald 16 6919
13. 15 2 AJ Myers 8 6888
14. 13 -1 Bradley Zilisch 16 6888
15. 14 -1 Armin Cavkusic 16 6863
16. 25 9 Max Hewitt 21 6832
17. 20 3 Kellen Ritter 21 6753
18. 75 57 Brenden Baker 9 6727
19. 19 NC Jonathan Kotyk 10 6713
20. 17 -3 Nick Ramirez 11 6677
21. 21 NC Alexander Kardashian 13 6671
22. 27 5 Kyle Dupell 17 6639
23. 101 78 Stepanova Nekeel 9 6578
24. 26 2 Colby DuBato 13 6565
25. 24 -1 Billy Musgrave 10 6529
26. 39 13 Ryan Raffa 21 6504
27. 31 4 Mike McAndrews 8 6501
28. 34 6 Dario Cangialosi 19 6487
29. 9 -20 Kyle Kirkwood 7 6484
30. 23 -7 Coltin McCaughan 7 6478
31. 36 5 Abby McLaughlin 30 6451
32. 30 -2 Adam Smalley 10 6443
33. 41 8 Derek Wang 10 6388
34. 37 3 Mick Gabriel 11 6383
35. 40 5 Michael Geringer 8 6364
36. 32 -4 Walker Hess 11 6362
37. 45 8 Lane Vacala 32 6361
38. 33 -5 Calvin Ming 8 6358
39. - - Jacob Gulick 7 6358
40. 38 -2 Andrew Bujdoso 8 6323
41. 42 1 Josh Hotz 21 6322
42. 52 10 Enzo Prevost 11 6274
43. 16 -27 Elliot Finlayson 7 6210
44. 29 -15 Nathan Adds 10 6208
45. 48 3 Zach Pettinicchi 19 6190
46. 142 96 Nic LeDuc 8 6162
47. 111 64 Logan Cusson 7 6091
48. 47 -1 Luke van Herwaarde 10 6087
49. 99 50 Worawong Komarakul 10 6073
50. 56 6 Olivia Horn 7 5992
51. 71 20 Jonathan Yobbagy 12 5972
52. 55 3 Kyle Loh 11 5959
53. 58 5 Joseph Budzinski 12 5957
54. 59 5 Adam Crepin 14 5932
55. 60 5 Rudy Agras 7 5906
56. 69 13 Dominic Giansiracusa 10 5898
57. 54 -3 Julia Boos 10 5897
58. 61 3 Aaron Bromberek 16 5875
59. 92 33 Anthony Sawyer 7 5859
60. 63 3 Thomas Beaudoin 8 5852
61. 43 -18 Nick Landi 8 5850
62. 66 4 Brett Mitchell 13 5845
63. 120 57 Alejandro Marquez 8 5838
64. 65 1 Andrew Wilson 11 5798
65. 150 85 Jarett Belge 7 5787
66. 68 2 Roberto Perez 8 5773
67. 80 13 AJ Zale 10 5766
68. 140 72 Kyle Apuzzo 8 5760
69. 78 9 Monroe Jordan 9 5751
70. 70 0 Porter Weisensel 11 5744
71. 62 -9 Charlie Jafari 8 5726
72. 72 NC Brendan Fabular 10 5709
73. 73 NC Gary Roehl 11 5681
74. 116 42 Nathan Ratton 7 5645
75. 28 -47 Robby Seward 6 5630
76. 81 5 Galo Barros III 9 5614
77. 82 5 Miguel Mier 8 5567
78. 100 22 Rocco Cannata 7 5522
79. 83 4 Luke Selliken 6 5476
80. 102 22 Dominick Ferrara 7 5465
81. 50 -31 Michael Avansino 6 5385
82. 131 49 Blake Hunt 6 5359
83. 105 22 Cody Kelleher 6 5313
84. 46 -38 Justin Neu 6 5300
85. 212 127 Jake Venberg 6 5262
86. 88 2 Garrett Johnston 6 5232
87. 169 82 Christian Cole 6 5181
88. 109 21 Victor Franzoni 6 5176
89. 53 -36 Spencer Kunz 6 5172
90. 112 22 Remo Ruscitti 6 5047
91. 67 -24 Leonardo Stoia 6 4995
92. 93 1 Garrett Moran 6 4980
93. 79 -14 James K Russell 6 4965
94. 95 1 Matt Stagl 6 4930
95. 96 1 Louie Pagano 5 4902
96. 97 1 Marcellus Dukes 6 4821
97. 98 1 David Galownia 6 4812
98. - - Arthur Leist 5 4718
99. 86 -13 Ethan Barrett 5 4438
100. 104 4 Bradley Dezall 5 4421
101. 87 -14 Carson Kapica 5 4391
102. 328 226 Mason Frank 5 4367
103. 89 -14 Scott Saunders 5 4361
104. 49 -55 Josh Sarchet 5 4255
105. 108 3 Jessica Dezall 5 4242
106. 110 4 Samuel Gerlof 5 4202
107. 252 145 Ayrton Kazee 5 4163
108. 113 5 Adam Rylance 5 4145
109. 77 -32 Kindra Hurlbert 5 4116
110. 64 -46 Antonio de Lis 5 4110
111. 125 14 Andre Nicastro 4 4026
112. 119 7 Jamie McAllister 5 4011
113. 122 9 Marco Maestranzi 4 3972
114. 225 111 John Berry 5 3965
115. 123 8 Kirby Spraggins 5 3932
116. 126 10 Giovanni Shadd 5 3869
117. 283 166 Bryce Choquer 4 3822
118. - - Matthew Taskinen 4 3821
119. - - Samuel Lupien 4 3786
120. 275 155 Gabriel Paturle 4 3771
121. 132 11 Noel Dowler 4 3734
122. 22 -100 Phillippe Denes 4 3681
123. 189 66 Parker McKean 4 3646
124. - - Dante Yu 4 3613
125. - - Jett Noland 4 3548
126. 133 7 Ryan Martin 4 3532
127. 134 7 Dalton Dow 4 3512
128. 218 90 Carter Herrera 4 3500
129. 84 -45 Matt Johnson 4 3474
130. 51 -79 Christopher Mann 4 3457
131. 85 -46 Darren Keane 4 3440
132. 136 4 Stephen Mallozzi 4 3437
133. 90 -43 Michael Bovim 4 3436
134. - - Jeremy Neilands 4 3429
135. 279 144 Jake Drew 4 3409
136. - - Derek Martin 4 3405
137. 103 -34 Nick Martin 4 3332
138. 144 6 Michael Lin 4 3299
139. 57 -82 Austin Schulz 4 3257
140. 147 7 Austin Debord 4 3244
141. 148 7 Kennan Hertzner 4 3238
142. 178 36 Jarrett Duncovich 4 3228
143. 117 -26 Simone Perego 4 3223
144. 152 8 James Armas 4 3220
145. 154 9 Zia Harvey 4 3206
146. 184 38 Logan Mueller 4 3190
147. 157 10 Alex Salsbury 4 3174
148. 158 10 Moises De Lavara 4 3166
149. 161 12 Alex Cognac 4 3100
150. 162 12 Chase Dow 4 3090
151. 127 -24 Andrick Zeen 3 3032
152. 128 -24 Oliver Askew 3 2949
153. - - Ryan MacDermid 3 2809
154. - - Lance Fenderson 3 2753
155. 44 -111 Michael Michoff 3 2637
156. - - Nick Brueckner 3 2607
157. 35 -122 Jordan Sherratt 3 2599
158. 216 58 Jake French 3 2516
159. 205 46 Greg Osborne Jr. 3 2484
160. 149 -11 Justin Ovejero 3 2473
161. 143 -18 Mateo Diaz 3 2467
162. 74 -88 Franco Carabretta 3 2462
163. 175 12 Tom Dyer 3 2458
164. 107 -57 Jess Peterson 3 2451
165. 176 11 Richard Lee 3 2440
166. 94 -72 Austin Bialaski 3 2436
167. 114 -53 Emily Hurlbert 3 2425
168. 160 -8 Jason Angles 3 2424
169. 263 94 Roger Weekes 3 2423
170. 177 7 Andriy Tsyupka 3 2417
171. 118 -53 Matthew Paesch 3 2397
172. 180 8 Gabe Bargas 3 2376
173. 181 8 Joel Wishnewski 3 2376
174. 183 9 Andre Irigoyen 3 2345
175. 115 -60 Darin Marcus 3 2316
176. 265 89 Joey Paonessa 3 2275
177. 282 105 Cedrik Lupien 2 2029
178. 185 7 Artie Carpenter 2 2019
179. 187 8 Austin McCusker 2 1904
180. 163 -17 Trenton Estep 2 1861
181. - - Marc-Antoine Poirier 2 1845
182. 190 8 Scott Kopp 2 1836
183. 76 -107 Jim McKinney 2 1830
184. - - Mathias Ramirez 2 1816
185. 195 10 Sam Cate 2 1792
186. 197 11 Breanna Miscione 2 1782
187. 198 11 Phillip Arscott 2 1773
188. - - Blaine Rocha 2 1768
189. 200 11 Roger Ralston Jr. 2 1766
190. 159 -31 Jim Russell Jr. 2 1764
191. 201 10 Ben Maxfield 2 1762
192. 203 11 Colton Aldridge 2 1759
193. - - Mason Buck 2 1758
194. 292 98 James Hayner 2 1749
195. 206 11 Austin Elliott 2 1738
196. 207 11 Edward Fortier 2 1738
197. 210 13 Nicolas Dapero 2 1719
198. 211 13 Tyler Bennett 2 1715
199. 213 14 Kiron Chakraborty 2 1709
200. - - Bryce Cornet 2 1703
201. 217 16 Mark Boos 2 1694
202. 219 17 Austin Wilkins 2 1689
203. - - Maria Fernandez 2 1684
204. 167 -37 Zach Rivera 2 1683
205. - - Alex Bertagnoli 2 1682
206. 220 14 David Kalb Jr. 2 1680
207. - - Augusto Soto-Schirripa 2 1679
208. 172 -36 Savannah Croutcher 2 1678
209. 223 14 Dylan North 2 1672
210. 151 -59 Jimmy Simpson 2 1670
211. 224 13 Alfred Gagliardi 2 1666
212. - - Andres Karam 2 1665
213. 226 13 Michael Ilavia 2 1662
214. 227 13 Ryan Rush 2 1662
215. 228 13 Matteo Vigano 2 1660
216. - - Jesse Gutierrez 2 1659
217. 231 14 Xander Clements 2 1654
218. 233 15 Paige Evans 2 1653
219. 234 15 Adam Isman 2 1650
220. 236 16 Carlos Calderon 2 1648
221. - - Eduardo Barrichello 2 1639
222. 141 -81 Derek Dignan 2 1638
223. - - Lucas Kohl 2 1636
224. 238 14 Hans Thomsen 2 1635
225. 156 -69 Henry Brass 2 1633
226. 241 15 Jacob Astren 2 1629
227. 242 15 Shaun Hodgson 2 1629
228. 243 15 John Bonanno 2 1627
229. - - Aidan Yoder 2 1625
230. 244 14 Chris Wilberg 2 1612
231. 245 14 Nicholas Leone 2 1609
232. - - Christian Ray 2 1604
233. 246 13 Chase Outcault 2 1602
234. 247 13 Pedro Cabrera 2 1601
235. 248 13 Sean Mann 2 1599
236. 249 13 Alex Nowysz 2 1598
237. 250 13 James Moeller 2 1596
238. 251 13 Paige Wallin 2 1594
239. 106 -133 Matt Solarczyk 2 1593
240. 164 -76 David Vasquez 2 1592
241. 316 75 Rafael Diaz 2 1591
242. - - Nico de Brujin 2 1584
243. - - Paul Meise 2 1584
244. 253 9 Brian Kynsi 2 1582
245. 254 9 Stan Crocker 2 1580
246. 255 9 Pedro Goulart 2 1572
247. 256 9 David Osborne 2 1566
248. 257 9 Kaz Sinnott 2 1566
249. 258 9 Neil Carvalho 2 1566
250. 174 -76 Daniel Roeper 2 1561
251. - - Matias Lopez 2 1557
252. 259 7 Spencer Patterson 2 1551
253. 260 7 Rylee Osborn 2 1547
254. - - Mark Donato 2 1534
255. 262 7 Russell Soto 2 1525
256. - - Baylor Griffin 2 1510
257. 264 7 Alex Geicius 2 1507
258. 266 8 Kingsley So 2 1505
259. - - Andy Miller 2 1497
260. - - Sara Misir 2 1482
261. - - Adam White 2 1476
262. 268 6 Aidan Abdulali 2 1473
263. - - Kasimir Sinnott 2 1356
264. 124 -140 Zachary Claman-Demelo 1 1157
265. 273 8 Joshua Car 1 1145
266. 274 8 Jorge Pescador 1 1098
267. 276 9 Henkie Waldschmit 1 993
268. 277 9 Chance Skaufel 1 989
269. 278 9 Esteban Fernandez 1 981
270. 281 11 Ignacio Espinosa 1 958
271. 193 -78 Marco DiLeo 1 948
272. 284 12 Thomas Drouet 1 938
273. 285 12 Aaron Snyder 1 929
274. 139 -135 David Malukas 1 929
275. - - Fabio Orsolon 1 927
276. 287 11 David Sera 1 923
277. 288 11 Josh Lane 1 920
278. - - Nick RosenGrant 1 910
279. 196 -83 Carlee Taylor 1 907
280. - - Dustin Stross 1 905
281. 291 10 Bruno Romano 1 900
282. 294 12 Jason North 1 891
283. 295 12 Shelby Sander 1 889
284. 296 12 Jordi Marcon 1 888
285. - - Peyton Long 1 885
286. 199 -87 Rinus Van Kalmthout 1 885
287. 215 -72 Dylan Palatin 1 879
288. 298 10 Marco Eakins 1 879
289. - - Carlos Almeida 1 877
290. 299 9 Phillip Orcic 1 876
291. 300 9 Jordan Redlin 1 871
292. - - Nicolas Blanchard 1 868
293. - - Matt Stretch 1 867
294. 302 8 Mike Bartels 1 865
295. - - Blake Horseman 1 863
296. 304 8 Brandon Beauchamp 1 859
297. 305 8 Linus Lindgren 1 858
298. - - Santiago Garcia Fagalde 1 858
299. 306 7 Anthony Honeywell 1 854
300. - - Patrick Dennehy 1 854
301. 307 6 Alexander Muller 1 853
302. 308 6 Nicolas Carbon Martinez 1 851
303. 309 6 Jaimie Sander 1 849
304. 310 6 Junrong Chen 1 847
305. 168 -137 Jesse Krill 1 846
306. 371 65 Kevin Janders 1 845
307. 311 4 Morgan Healey 1 844
308. - - Axel Cabrera 1 841
309. - - Luis Perez 1 840
310. - - Franco Gonzalez Manta 1 832
311. - - Daniel Berry 1 831
312. - - Grant Palmer 1 830
313. 318 5 Menwa Arakelian 1 829
314. 229 -85 Dallas Hollins 1 828
315. 320 5 Mark Vielgut 1 823
316. 321 5 Oscar Lee 1 823
317. 322 5 Ariel Castro 1 822
318. - - Paul Verboonen 1 822
319. 323 4 Logan McDonough 1 821
320. 324 4 Billy Cleavelin 1 820
321. 325 4 Nick Losito 1 820
322. 171 -151 Chris Maxson 1 818
323. 326 3 John Balen 1 818
324. 327 3 Tyler DeGraff 1 818
325. 356 31 Jesse Tourino 1 817
326. 329 3 Brandon White 1 812
327. 330 3 Dan Nyman 1 812
328. 332 4 Lawrence Marquette 1 812
329. 333 4 Charlie Craig 1 811
330. - - Gary Lyles 1 810
331. - - Agustin Martinez 1 809
332. 334 2 Michel Manning 1 809
333. - - Alfonso Perri 1 808
334. 335 1 Siyu Chen 1 808
335. 331 -4 Jack Dorsen 1 807
336. - - Manuel Troncoso 1 807
337. - - Alejandro Fernandez 1 805
338. 337 -1 Brad Brittin 1 804
339. 121 -218 Carlos Rodriguez Lopez 1 804
340. - - Neil Alberico 1 803
341. 338 -3 Ellis Musso 1 802
342. 339 -3 Roman Alekseenkov 1 801
343. 340 -3 Jared Faitz 1 799
344. - - Jordan Brown Nutley 1 799
345. 341 -4 Greg Gleisner 1 798
346. - - Jacob Abel 1 798
347. 342 -5 Sonny Cervelli 1 798
348. 343 -5 Ayrton Mutagaana 1 797
349. 155 -194 Zach Banks 1 795
350. 344 -6 Giorgio Carrara 1 794
351. 345 -6 Michael Politis 1 794
352. - - Matt Keyes 1 790
353. 204 -149 Brendan Burcroff 1 789
354. 346 -8 Travis Waddell 1 788
355. 347 -8 Chris Mann 1 787
356. 348 -8 Parker Locke 1 787
357. 349 -8 Varun Balasubramaniam 1 787
358. 350 -8 Jared Burchette 1 786
359. - - Jordan Turner 1 786
360. 129 -231 Gianfranco Mazzaferro 1 784
361. 351 -10 Calen Richmond 1 782
362. 352 -10 Zach Harvey 1 782
363. - - Felipe Nicoletti 1 781
364. 353 -11 Pedro Columna 1 780
365. - - Hunter Corbitt 1 779
366. - - Ernie Francis Jr. 1 778
367. 354 -13 Julio Barreiro 1 776
368. - - Vincent Fontecchio 1 771
369. 355 -14 Brett Carr 1 770
370. 357 -13 Chase Farley 1 769
371. - - Juan Arenas 1 768
372. 358 -14 Shay Mayes 1 764
373. 359 -14 Riley Osborn 1 761
374. - - Shane McCourt 1 761
375. 360 -15 Mason Cohen 1 759
376. 361 -15 Michael Neopolitan 1 759
377. 362 -15 Ryan Miller 1 756
378. - - Patrick O'Hare 1 752
379. 170 -209 Gustavo Rafols 1 749
380. 363 -17 Tripp Gerrald 1 745
381. - - Ben Barnicoat 1 739
382. 365 -17 Paulo Lopes 1 737
383. 366 -17 Max Migliore 1 734
384. - - Brandon Cusack 1 733
385. 368 -17 Keith McDonnell 1 731
386. - - Gregorio Josue Perez Perez 1 730
387. - - Sydney Dupont 1 720
388. - - Daniel Wendel 1 715
389. - - Ricardo Nunes 1 706
390. 173 -217 Brandon Collins 1 700
391. - - Alyse Venticinque 1 696
392. - - Vinicius Ponce 1 681
393. - - Marciano Santos 1 678
394. - - Jamie Gonzalez 1 668
395. - - Jeff Colegrove 1 650

