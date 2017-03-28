2017 eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – Stock Honda – March 28

WinterNationals winner French takes over top position

March 28, 2017 by David Cole
It is a new era for the eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings program. The new partnership with Bell Racing USA is providing the top drivers in both Stock Honda and TaG standings with a new helmet for the 2018 season. The Stock Honda program is also moving to a best seven count, adjusting from the best six that was instituted since the category joined the Driver Rankings program. That, along with the inaugural Superkarts! USA WinterNationals has mixed up the order in the Stock Honda standings, including the #1 position.

Jake French finished the 2016 season second in the SKUSA Pro Tour standings, along with a close second in the EKN Stock Honda Driver Rankings. At NOLA for the WinterNats, French (DKC / Sodi Kart) was able to triumph for his first SKUSA Pro Tour victory to help him jump up into the #1 spot over Daniel Formal (DRT / DR Kart). The defending two-SuperNationals winner and 2016 SKUSA Pro Tour champion dropped down to second in the standings, primarily for the issues he ran into Sunday at the WinterNationals. That has left a 104 point deficit at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Remaining in the third position is Billy Musgrave (MRC / Aluminos) who showed the speed to contend for another Pro Tour victory at the WinterNationals, coming up short.

Advancing to fourth is the top S1 rookie Austin Wilkins (DKC / Sodi Kart). The 2016 SKUSA Pro Tour S2 Semi-Pro champion recorded two eight-place finishes despite limited testing due to school commitments. He and fellow S1 rookie Hunter Pickett (Aluminos) – this month’s ‘On the Move’ round out the top-five. Sitting sixth is former SuperNationals winner Nick Neri (Champion / Intrepid), who is set to fall down the order with no current plans for karting in 2017.

Superkarts! USA’s only female champion Sabré Cook (Energy) moved up two positions in the standings to seventh, leaving NOLA with a best finish of seventh having not been in a kart since Las Vegas. S2 driver Skyler Finley is the third DKC / Sodi Kart pilot inside the top-10 of the Driver Rankings. The Texan nearly pulled off a podium at the WinterNationals, and remains in the eighth spot. Arizona driver Kol Bailey moved over to the LEM / Praga tent for 2017. Bailey left the bayou with a best finish of seventh in the S2 category to move himself up one position. RPG / CRG driver Kyle Wick picked up a S2 podium finish at the inaugural WinterNationals, helping to move himself up into the top-10 to start off the 2017 season.

Upcoming EKN Stock Honda Driver Rankings Schedule

Date Series Class Track Location Rank
4/1 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #1 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8
4/1 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2 IAME Senior Willow Springs International Raceway Rosamond, CA 9
4/1 WKA Winter Cup #5 IAME Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5
4/2 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #2 IAME Senior Dallas Karting Complex Caddo Mills, TX 8.5
4/2 WKA Winter Cup #6 IAME Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5
4/8 Challenge of the Americas #5 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9
4/8 United States Pro Kart Series #1 IAME Pro GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 9
4/9 Challenge of the Americas #6 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9
4/9 Rok Cup USA Florida #4 Rok Senior Orlando Kart Center Orlando, FL 8
4/9 United States Pro Kart Series #2 IAME Pro GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 9
4/22 Gearup Challenge F-Series #2 Formula TaG New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 8
4/22 Route 66 Sprint Series #1 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8
4/22 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #2 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8
4/23 Route 66 Sprint Series #2 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8
4/29 Colorado Sprint Championship #1 Rotax Senior Grand Junction Motor Speedway Grand Junction, CO 8
4/29 Northwest Gold Cup #1 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8
4/30 Los Angeles Karting Championship #3 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8
4/30 Northwest Gold Cup #2 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8
5/6 SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals IAME Senior PKRA Formula K Raceway Glendale, AZ 9.5
5/7 SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals IAME Senior PKRA Formula K Raceway Glendale, AZ 9.5

NEW Stock Moto #1 – Jake French
Sachse, Texas

(Photo: EKN)

It was hours, weeks, months and years of hard work and preparation for Jake French to earn his first Superkarts! USA Pro Tour victory in the S1 Pro division. Coming up the SKUSA Stock Honda ladder system from S5 to S2 and into S1, there was never anything given to French, as he and father Mark worked their butts off, always trying to be better on and off the track. Jake put in a solid performance at the opening round of the WinterNationals to claim the emotional victory. A second was possible the next day, with French fighting back from contact in the Prefinal to place runner-up in one of the most exciting S1 main events in SKUSA history. The SKUSA #2 plate-holder now leads the Pro Tour standings heading into the SpringNationals in May, poised to add to his win total.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 – S1 9.5 4 1057
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 – S1 9.5 2 1068
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 – S1 9.5 13 954
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 – S1 9.5 3 1063
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 – S1 10 3 1142
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 – S1 9.5 1 1084
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 – S1 9.5 2 1073

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 4.00
Average Points: 1063.0
Total Points: 7441

**************************************

Stock Moto #2 – Daniel Formal
San Jose, Costa Rica

(Photo: EKN)

Over the last 16 months, Daniel Formal has been among the top shifterkart pilots in North America. Two victories at the SuperNationals, a SKUSA Pro Tour championship, and the respect of the karting community for his talents behind the wheel. Each and every time Formal hits the track, he is a contender. It was no different at the WinterNationals in NOLA. Formal came up just short in the opening round and was on the provisional podium Sunday until an engine issue in tech removed him from the results. It was a borderline infraction, however, could be the thorn in the hopes of a championship defense.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 – S1 9.5 10 992
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 – S1 9.5 2 1079
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 – S1 9.5 2 1073
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 – S1 9.5 2 1073
F-Series Gearup Challenge 2016 #7 8 1 892
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 – S1 10 1 1165
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 – S1 9.5 3 1063

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.00
Average Points: 1048.1
Total Points: 7337

**************************************

Stock Moto #3 – Billy Musgrave
Norco, California

(Photo: EKN)

There seems to be a since of resurgence inside of Billy Musgrave. The three-time California ProKart Challenge champion was among the quickest at the WinterNationals in New Orleans, earning fast time in qualifying both days along with a Prefinal victory on Sunday. Luck just swung the other direction for Musgrave, involved in contact early to drop him down the order. The third-place finish Saturday put Musgrave on the podium for just the fourth time over the last two seasons, including one win in each of the last two years. With Sonoma and New Castle on the list of upcoming tracks, a victory is not out of the question for the newest Aluminos driver.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #1 – S1 9.5 1 1090
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 – S1 9.5 4 1057
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 – S1 9.5 8 1008
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 – S1 9.5 9 998
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 – S1 10 7 1095
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 – S1 9.5 2 1073
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 – S1 9.5 9 997

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 5.71
Average Points: 1045.4
Total Points: 7318

**************************************

Stock Moto ‘On the Move’ – #5
Hunter Pickett
Alamo, California

(Photo: EKN)

The broadcasts for the SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals hit the CBS Sports Network airwaves Saturday evening, and everyone tuning in got to witness the first SKUSA Pro Tour S1 victory for Hunter Pickett in what is considered by many as the greatest S1 fight in series history. Pickett started in the 11th spot after issues in the Prefinal forced him to retire after the first lap. Not able to get with the lead group early on, it looked as if Pickett would race for the sixth spot. The leaders kept fighting, and fighting and fighting. Combine that with fast lap times, and Pickett fought his way into the mix. By the end, Hunter drove his Aluminos into the lead and the checkered flag. With the first S1 victory behind him, Pickett can continue to work on improving his race craft to develop as a full-time S1 podium contender.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SpringNationals ’16 #2 – S2 9 14 895
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 – S2 9 1 1060
US Open Las Vegas 2016 8.5 4 885
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 – S2 9.5 5 1092
California ProKart Challenge ’17 #1 – S1 8.5 2 952
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 – S1 9.5 10 987
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 – S1 9.5 1 1084

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 5.29
Average Points: 993.6
Total Points: 6955

EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process
The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and six in Stock Moto to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.

Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2016, the SKUSA Pro Tour and US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals receive a score of 10 in their initial weighting in the TaG category while the SuperNationals is the lone event in the Stock Moto division. A base ranking of nine (9) goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.

The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any events considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.

Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race. Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races in TaG, six for Stock Moto, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.

EKN Stock Honda Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – as of March 28, 2017

Pos. Dec. 19 Plus/Minus Driver Races Score
1. 2 1 Jake French 16 7441
2. 1 -1 Daniel Formal 7 7337
3. 3 NC Billy Musgrave 14 7318
4. 5 1 Austin Wilkins 17 7176
5. 15 10 Hunter Pickett 13 6955
6. 6 NC Nick Neri 10 6928
7. 9 2 Sabre Cook 11 6925
8. 8 NC Skyler Finley 9 6839
9. 10 1 Kol Bailey 9 6820
10. 16 6 Kyle Wick 8 6795
11. 13 2 Collin Daley 11 6787
12. 7 -5 Kolton Griffin 7 6764
13. 18 5 Hunter Kelly 12 6756
14. 22 8 Matias Podboj 11 6681
15. 11 -4 Rory van der Steur 15 6660
16. 12 -4 Jarred Campbell 8 6638
17. 26 9 Callum Smith 13 6620
18. 21 3 Jason Pettit 12 6616
19. 14 -5 Harry Gottsacker 12 6615
20. 24 4 Graig Alvarez 10 6460
21. 23 2 Josh Lane 10 6353
22. 20 -2 Robert Bujdoso 8 6325
23. 39 16 Andretta Young 12 6228
24. 29 5 Ryan Pool 9 6187
25. 31 6 Jordon Musser 8 6162
26. 28 2 Vincent Cossard 7 6136
27. 33 6 David Salazar 12 6133
28. 4 -24 Joey Wimsett 6 6127
29. 32 3 Lawson Nagel 14 6120
30. 34 4 Alex Yates 10 6115
31. 37 6 Tyler Guilbeault 11 6040
32. 38 6 Billy Drury 13 6016
33. 36 3 Lauren Stark 10 6009
34. 57 23 Darin Marcus 8 5991
35. 48 13 Robert Heck Jr. 9 5954
36. 42 6 Larry Moulton 8 5943
37. 43 6 Ayrton Little 11 5937
38. 45 7 Casey Ross 9 5916
39. 47 8 Taylor Ross 8 5885
40. 52 12 Josh Early 14 5874
41. 49 8 Sebastian Bertoia 7 5779
42. 59 17 Carson Mueller 7 5698
43. 54 11 Bryon Rothenhoefer 7 5637
44. 19 -25 Garrett Boone 6 5583
45. 63 18 Frank Rapisarda 8 5449
46. 83 37 AJ Myers 5 5425
47. 65 18 Keith Buffo 7 5362
48. 27 -21 Tyler Bennett 6 5356
49. 30 -19 Andrew Bujdoso 6 5323
50. 35 -15 Daniel Bray 5 5229
51. 44 -7 Kyle Kalish 5 5099
52. 46 -6 Chris Neria 6 5086
53. 173 120 Garrett McKelvie 6 5048
54. 105 51 Blair Hosie 6 5045
55. 50 -5 Christian Bouhuys 6 4992
56. 51 -5 Nathan Mauel 6 4972
57. 58 1 AJ Juergens 6 4920
58. 56 -2 Paul Makarucha 6 4900
59. 64 5 Carter Williams 5 4807
60. 61 1 Tyler Campbell 6 4778
61. 62 1 Patrick Cecilian 6 4719
62. 77 15 Ron White 5 4687
63. 124 61 Riley Dickinson 5 4633
64. 25 -39 Brian Keck 5 4577
65. 68 3 Derek Dignan 5 4472
66. 40 -26 Ben Schermerhorn 5 4251
67. - - Gianfranco Casadei 5 4231
68. 70 2 Chris Farrell 5 4135
69. 71 2 Oliver Askew 4 4132
70. 53 -17 Aaron Schmitt 5 4107
71. 60 -11 Jessica Sollberger 5 4030
72. 72 NC Hannah Williams 5 4007
73. 74 1 Matthew O'Donnell 5 4003
74. 86 12 Lee Waddell 5 3988
75. 73 -2 Randall Burnett 5 3969
76. 76 NC Nic LeDuc 4 3885
77. 114 37 Ryan P. Lewis 5 3867
78. 78 NC Arturo Hernandez Jr. 4 3591
79. 80 1 Brady Ross 4 3546
80. 81 1 Ryan Rudolph 4 3539
81. 98 17 Nathan Adds 4 3525
82. 102 20 Brian Davies 4 3393
83. 133 50 Tony Malito 4 3333
84. 85 1 Erin Sims 4 3313
85. 41 -44 Don Whittington 4 3288
86. 193 107 Royal McKee 4 3267
87. 147 60 Mathias Ramirez 3 3242
88. 88 NC Eric Van Der Steur 4 3203
89. 89 NC Colin Long 4 3202
90. 90 NC Mark Snyder 4 3182
91. 92 1 Liam Snyder 4 3155
92. 110 18 Chris Matthew 4 3110
93. 109 16 Travis Waddell 4 3088
94. 93 -1 Garrett Kramer 4 3082
95. 96 1 Jake Craig 3 2929
96. 17 -79 Jacob Neal 3 2913
97. 97 NC Luca Tilloca 3 2849
98. 66 -32 Marco Eakins 3 2827
99. 69 -30 KC Cook 3 2757
100. 117 17 Alex Manglass 3 2740
101. 67 -34 Jimmy McNeil 3 2700
102. 171 69 Joe Ruch 3 2651
103. 100 -3 Robby Seward 3 2561
104. 101 -3 Cody Elliott 3 2526
105. 131 26 Kyle Knecht 3 2484
106. 103 -3 Pablo Daniel Cortez 3 2483
107. 104 -3 Connor Thomas 3 2471
108. 55 -53 Colby Yardley 3 2455
109. - - Devon Smith-Harden 3 2441
110. - - Carlee Taylor 3 2411
111. 106 -5 Christopher Hines 3 2411
112. 75 -37 Michael Korody 3 2405
113. 107 -6 Pascual Torres 3 2391
114. 108 -6 John Gaydos 3 2346
115. 94 -21 Anthony Freese 3 2309
116. 112 -4 Mike Hines 3 2270
117. 115 -2 Matt Hamilton 2 2096
118. - - Gianfranco Mazzaferro 2 2009
119. - - Fritz Leesmann 2 2006
120. 116 -4 Riccardo Negro 2 1918
121. - - Jeff Kingsley 2 1886
122. 118 -4 Kyle Kirkwood 2 1868
123. - - Harrison Mills 2 1846
124. 119 -5 Luke Shanahan 2 1831
125. - - CJ Cramm 2 1794
126. 79 -47 Peter Abba 2 1790
127. 120 -7 Sting Ray Robb 2 1783
128. 121 -7 Salvador de Alba 2 1780
129. 122 -7 Colton Aldridge 2 1776
130. 123 -7 Mike Beeny 2 1764
131. 125 -6 Brett Buckwalter 2 1732
132. 126 -6 Jim McKinney 2 1713
133. 127 -6 Morgan Loganathan 2 1702
134. 128 -6 Julian Van der Steur 2 1699
135. 129 -6 Christian Bird 2 1677
136. 130 -6 Randy Mitchell 2 1672
137. 184 47 Kevin Janders 2 1654
138. 132 -6 Jesus Rios 2 1653
139. 175 36 Alexis Costa 2 1651
140. - - Tyler Fling 2 1651
141. 95 -46 Dekota Fripp 2 1627
142. 84 -58 Will Preston 2 1618
143. 183 40 Don McGregor 2 1608
144. 134 -10 Evan White 2 1608
145. 135 -10 Broch Evans 2 1599
146. 136 -10 Calvin Hankins 2 1593
147. 91 -56 Matt Koerner 2 1591
148. 137 -11 Garrett Knutson 2 1582
149. 138 -11 Kyle Kennedy 2 1579
150. 139 -11 Austin Kaszuba 2 1572
151. - - Antonio de Lis 2 1566
152. 140 -12 Dave Edwards 2 1539
153. 141 -12 Jano Eiler 2 1532
154. 142 -12 Tommy Andersen 2 1526
155. 191 36 Evan Polisky 2 1525
156. 200 44 Lance Lane 2 1520
157. 143 -14 Aamir Hyder 2 1510
158. 144 -14 John Sullivan 2 1509
159. 145 -14 Virgil Gross 2 1509
160. 146 -14 Jeffrey Neubert 2 1420
161. 202 41 Jason Bane 2 1403
162. 148 -14 Trenton Estep 1 1081
163. 149 -14 Christian Schureman 1 1072
164. 150 -14 Wesley Boswell 1 1025
165. 151 -14 Matt Jaskol 1 1014
166. 152 -14 Fernando Casillas Jr. 1 979
167. 153 -14 Ricardo Gonzalez 1 967
168. - - Gary Carlton 1 954
169. 154 -15 Alec Gumpfer 1 944
170. 155 -15 Austin Schimmel 1 944
171. 99 -72 Alan Michel 1 932
172. 156 -16 Axel Matus 1 932
173. 157 -16 Tase Flores 1 921
174. 158 -16 Darren Elliott 1 918
175. 165 -10 Joshua de Losier 1 913
176. 168 -8 Dakota Fripp 1 904
177. 160 -17 Bonnier Moulton 1 900
178. 161 -17 Alexander Rossi 1 897
179. 162 -17 Emiliano Salazar 1 887
180. - - Zach Schiff 1 882
181. 82 -99 Jason Campbell 1 878
182. 163 -19 Zach Herrin 1 876
183. - - Aaron Aguirre 1 868
184. 164 -20 Remo Ruscitti 1 867
185. 169 -16 Scott Clark 1 850
186. 170 -16 Stephen Lamana 1 842
187. - - Jimmy Simpson 1 841
188. 172 -16 Nathan Putnam 1 835
189. - - Brandon Tomko 1 824
190. 174 -16 Blaine Cavin 1 823
191. - - Evan Batt 1 823
192. 176 -16 Oscar Aguilera 1 822
193. - - Brad Dunford 1 821
194. 177 -17 Cory Milne 1 820
195. - - Jacob Boubel 1 820
196. 178 -18 Jeremy Lee 1 814
197. - - Vivek Tandon 1 812
198. 179 -19 Ryan Lankenau 1 805
199. 180 -19 Pablo Carballedo 1 804
200. 181 -19 Robert Alon 1 804
201. 182 -19 Ryan Rush 1 804
202. - - Alejandro Fernandez 1 802
203. 185 -18 Bernard Muminovic 1 800
204. 186 -18 Austin Ray Chalman 1 799
205. 187 -18 Brian Voigt 1 795
206. 188 -18 Thomas Connor 1 795
207. - - Chandler Campbell 1 794
208. - - Michael McCarthy 1 789
209. - - Mike Schneider 1 789
210. - - Jacob Pope 1 785
211. 189 -22 Luis Pablo Garcia 1 785
212. 190 -22 Prescott Campbell 1 785
213. 192 -21 Max Cortes 1 782
214. - - Angus Hunt 1 778
215. - - Cody Hodgson 1 777
216. - - Travis Nicklas 1 776
217. 194 -23 Norbert Laczho 1 774
218. - - Mike Rivera 1 769
219. 195 -24 David Harding 1 758
220. 196 -24 David Edwards 1 755
221. - - Dean Heldt 1 753
222. 113 -109 Justin Taylor 1 750
223. 111 -112 Joshua Young 1 741
224. 197 -27 Genaro Castillo Barba 1 739
225. 198 -27 Mark Eller 1 731
226. 199 -27 Victor Jimenez 1 728
227. 201 -26 Dan Laporta 1 715
228. 87 -141 Joe di Vito 1 715
229. - - Marco Hernandez 1 679
230. 203 -27 Javier Gonzalez 1 671
231. - - Anthony Concialdi 1 670
232. 204 -28 Brad Sutika 1 670

