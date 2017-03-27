Garett Potter Joins Rok Cup Promotions as Director of Operations Potter has big plans to take ROK Cup Promotions to the next level

As the 2017 karting season kicks into high gear, ROK Cup Promotions and ROK Cup USA have added industry veteran Garett Potter as Director of Operations. In charge of ROK Cup North America, Vortex and Bridgestone, Potter will use his vast knowledge and business savvy to bring the ROK Cup program to the next level. With two successful regional programs in place as well as the ROK Cup USA National Final, Potter is set to expand the ROK series across the US and implement incentive programs to further elevate the Vortex ROK brand.

“First off, I would like to thank everyone at MAXSpeed Group,” explained Potter. “I had a great time working with everyone from Richard to Michel, Jon, Julio, Christine and Andrew. They are all amazing people and together we put on some outstanding events, and I will miss them very much. But as life moves forward, so do people and I’m extremely happy to be joining the ROK family – a company that has seen success second to none in the karting industry worldwide, a company that truly understands their customer’s needs and delivers a product to them with the engineering quality that would rival some F1 teams. Who wouldn’t be excited to be part of their team? We have all watched the steady growth of ROK over the past few years and my goal will be to enhance this growth and push it beyond Mr. Pazos’ expectations. I have big plans as we ‘ROK’ into the future, so stay tuned.”

With deep roots in motorsports, Potter brings 25+ years experience, 16+ years directly in karting, to his tenure at ROK Cup Promotions. Involved in operations at both the Utah Motorsports Campus (formerly Miller Motorsports Park) and NOLA Motorsports Park, Potter was instrumental in the building of kart race programs at both complexes. Leaving his most recent post as Race Promotion Director with MAXSpeed Group, the Sandy, Utah native will draw on all of his past industry knowledge to his new position with ROK Cup USA.

Potter continued, “Now for a little pep talk. The karting market has been in a tough spot for many years. I think all of us have been focusing only on the top and we can all see the results of that. It’s time to get back to the basics and I encourage track owners, managers and clubs to get out there – think about who your potential customers are. Head over to the car, boat or off-road shows and talk to anyone that will listen about the sport we all love so much. Set up a booth and put our sport in the mainstream. These are your customers – they are not going to come to you. They for sure need a kart before buying that useless boat that will just sit in the driveway. If anyone has any ideas that could help build our sport’s base or would like help in this area, please contact me; there is a lot of work to be done by all of us. This is not about engine platforms. This is about getting customers into our sport. Good luck, and see you at the track.”

Anyone with questions about ROK programs coming to their area, or Vortex and Bridgestone products, can reach Garett Potter via email to garett@rokcupusa.com or by phone at (504) 377-8221.

The fourth round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Championship is set for April 7-9 at the Orlando Kart Center in Orlando, Florida. All drivers and teams who completed all three rounds of the Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Championship are eligible for complimentary entry. Registration continues and can be completed at www.bit.ly/fl-reg. More information on the ROK Cup USA series can be found at www.rokcupusa.com.