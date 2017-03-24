Ignite Challenge Series to Offer Regional Level Ignite Competition Five tracks partner for new traveling series featuring spec Margay / Briggs categories

Introducing the Ignite Challenge series! New for 2017, the Ignite Challenge will introduce the popular spec Ignite classes to regional level racing. Traveling to five existing Midwest area Ignite tracks, the Challenge will make a stop at the Gateway Kartplex, Autobahn County Club, Mid-State Kart Club, TNT Kartways and 61 Kartway. The Ignite Challenge will serve as the next level of competition for local Ignite competitors all around the Midwest, allowing them to race against new competition at some of the most prestigious karting tracks in the country. Racers will be able to take the same Ignite K3 package they run on a weekly basis to new tracks without the hassle of changing weights, tires or slides. Each Ignite track enforces the same 2017 rules package, ensuring that racers can load up the trailer and hit the track with ease.

2017 Ignite Challenge Schedule

April 29 – Gateway Kartplex (SuperTrack) – Visit Track Website

(night race, 5pm start – practice available Friday 12pm – 9pm and Saturday 12pm – 4pm)

June 10 – Autobahn Country Club (Extended Layout) – Visit Track Website

(day race, 8am start – practice available Friday 10am – 5pm)

July 29 – Mid-State Kart Club (Backwards) – Visit Track Website

(night race, 4pm start – practice available Saturday 10am – 2pm)

September 30 – TNT Kartways – Visit Track Website

(day race, 2pm start – practice available Friday 10am – 4pm and Saturday 11am – 2pm)

October 21 – 61 Kartway – Visit Track Website

(day race, 8am start – practice available Friday 10am – 5pm)

Each event will have official practice sessions followed by qualifying, pre-final and final. Racers traveling to each event will have the opportunity to run additional practice before the action begins at the specified times listed below. Transponders will be available for rent through each track. The entry fee for each event will be $70, which will include each facilities standard weekly entry fee.

2017 Ignite Challenge Class Structure

Ignite Junior Age: 12-15 years old

Chassis: Ignite K3

Engine: Briggs LO206 Adult (download rules)

Slide: Yellow, Briggs carb locking clamp must be in place with cap fully tightened at all times. This is a tech item.

Tire: Bridgestone 4.5/6.0 YDS

Bodywork: CIK plastics

Weight: 320 lbs For full rule set, click here. Ignite Senior Age: 15+ years old

Chassis: Ignite K3

Engine: Briggs LO206 Adult (download rules)

Slide: Black

Tire: Bridgestone 4.5/7.1 YDS

Bodywork: CIK plastics

Weight: 360 lbs For full rule set, click here. Ignite Masters Age: 35+ years old

Chassis: Ignite K3

Engine: Briggs LO206 Adult (download rules)

Slide: Black

Tire: Bridgestone 4.5/7.1 YDS

Bodywork: CIK plastics

Weight: 370 lbs For full rule set, click here.

The Championship Awards Banquet will be held at the Four Points Sheraton St. Louis on February 2, 2018 alongside the Gateway Kartplex banquet. Series champions and top-5 point finishers will be recognized for their achievements throughout the season, accompanied extensive prize pool provided by Margay Racing to celebrate their season long battles. Along with an impressive prize package, Ignite Challenge champions will receive a FREE Margay tent entry to the 2018 Rock Island Grand Prix Ignite Shootout.

For more information on the 2017 Ignite Challenge Series, visit the series page at http://www.margay.com/race-with-us/ignite-challenge.html or call 800-562-7429.