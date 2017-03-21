Holewski, Troup, Highlight Road Race Year End Awards Presentation

In the midst of a most successful weekend of racing at Roebling Road Raceway in Savannah, Georgia for the Dunlop/Xeramic National Road Race Series presented by Russell Karting, World Karting Officials held their annual awards presentation, honoring the 2016 champions, and many other special award recipients.

Using the The Art Room at The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Nearby Pooler, Georgia as a backdrop, the throng of Road Race family members gathered to enjoy a rare evening among all their friend and competitors.

With catering provided by Barnes Restaurants, a beautiful array of awards assembled by Lynne Gilder of Elite Engraving, as well as a plethora of merchandise, courtesy of series sponsor Jim Russell, the evening’s festivities were well received by all in attendance.

Although unable to attend this year’s festivities, WKA was proud to recognize John and Wendy Klutz of Competition Karting Inc for winning the Manufacturers Championship Trophy, given to the winningest chassis manufacturer for the season. With 41 wins, CKI claimed yet another award, topping MGM, Hatcher, Margay, and Coyote, other top chassis producers on the series in 2016.

The many sponsors on hand were also recognized, including:

Russell Karting

The Agile Group

KALL Racing

Millers Dynotime Racing

CKI

Matthai Material Handling

Kion/Linde Forklifts

Hoosier Racing Tire

Foster 4J Ranch

West Texas Outlaws

Fisher Racing Engines

Rapid Racing

Tru Stripe

Rev Clean

GM Fort Wayne Assembly

McZero Fabrication

Special thanks also went out to the two Kart Clubs that are supporting WKA through national events, Southern Kart Club and Woodbridge Kart Club.

Also on hand were Robby Harper and Rob Hindery, 2 of the members of the Road Race Competition Committee. Along with these two gentlemen, the organization also recognized the efforts of Dale Coffey, Jim Farr Sr, Clark Gaynor, Brian Fisher, Dominic Greco, and Tom Speaks for their tireless efforts with the series this past year.

While many on hand were in attendance, knowing full well what they had won, one of the many highlights of the evening, as always, are the special awards given to very deserving recipients.

WKA was proud to honor the following people for their accomplishments in 2016:

Karting Family of the Year: The Holewski Family, with Amanda Holewski on hand to accept the award.

Sportsmanship Award: Jeff Troup was on hand to accept his award as well.

Here’s a look at the 2016 National Champions:

Formula 125: JC Sanders

Matthai Material Handling 100cc Piston Port: William Morsberger

KALL Racing/Millers Dynotime Racing Formula 100: Travis Miller

Fisher Racing Engines Stock Honda: Stephen Flatt

WT Racing Leopard Sprint: Robert Wimmer

West Texas Outlaws TaG Heavy: Emmit Rodriguez

The Agile Group Unlimited: Jeff Standridge

Foster 4J Ranch Yamaha Medium: Lamar Hilliard

Kion/Linde Forklifts Yamaha Heavy: Steve Gore

Junior Animal Lie: Cole Peschang

Junior Animal Heavy: Cole Peschang

WKA Sprint: Louie Magiera

Yamaha Sprint: Louie Magiera

Animal Medium: Stephen Wheatley

Hoosier Racing Tire Animal Lite: Stephen Wheatley

Yamaha Sportsman Heavy: Matt Michel

CKI Yamaha Sportsman Medium: Matt Michel

Clone LO206 Heavy: Robert Garland Sr

Clone LO206 Lite: Rob Hindery

125 Sprint Shifter: Thomas Dupont

Yamaha Sportsman Sprint: Dawn Magiera

B Stock: Duane Eberhart

Animal Heavy: Steve Johnson

100cc Controlled: Lance Yunck

On behalf of the World Karting Association, our sincerest congratulations to all champions and award recipients, and the very best of luck in an already successful 2017!