2017 Sanzaru Games Karting Championships Season Just Around The Corner

April 1-2 will be the start of another solid year of great kart racing for the Sanzaru Games Karting Championships. The premier Northern California regional series will begin its 16th season at one of the country’s finest tracks, Simraceway International Karting Track at Sonoma Raceway. The 2017 season will again feature the Molecule Northern California Rotax Challenge with five Rotax classes and the Hoosier Racing Tire series featuring four shifter kart classes, the unique EVO Electric kart class and the Kid Kart class which will be a championship class this year. The drivers will be racing not only for some $20, 000 in year end prizes, but also for the opportunities to get in some yearend race car team try outs that have allowed some of the past Sanzaru series drivers to move onto race car series. The 2017 season will consist of 9 races with the best 7 races counting for the Championship in each class. The 2017 season will again be Promoted by Steve Cameron with Ric Shaw as Race Director and series organizer.

The Molecule Rotax Challenge was again the largest Rotax Regional series in the country last year, making it 3 of the last 4 years where it was the largest regional series. The strong Rotax participation has allowed the series to have strong fields of drivers from Micro Max to the Rotax Masters class. Strong fields of 10 or more drivers in each class has made for competitive racing over the last several years. There are several changes that the drivers and teams will have to adjust to this coming season. The tires for all classes will be different with the Micro Max and Mini Max classes moving to the Mojo D2 tire this year. Junior Rotax will also run the Mojo D2 tire at Race #1 on April 1-2, but will move over to the new Max One Blue by Vega tire for Race #2. Senior Rotax and Rotax Masters will run the new Max One Purple tire starting with Race #1. Also new for 2017, the Mini Max class will move back to the 950mm wheelbase chassis (Cadet). Junior Rotax is expected to be the largest class in 2017 with few drivers graduating out of the class and several Mini Max drivers moving up to Junior Rotax in 2017.

Race #1 will also be run just prior to the Challenge of Americas race scheduled to be at Sonoma Raceway on April 7-9, thus Race #1 will be a tune up for many drivers that will be running the COTA race. There will be a one race change in the fuel used at this race for the Rotax classes only. ERC98 and VP93 will both be allowed to run this race and drivers using these two fuels will get points and awards from Race #1.

The four shifter classes, Pro Stock Honda, Stock Honda Masters, Honda CRF 250 and 80 Masters will provide the kart racer with shifter classes that many karters aspire. 80 Masters is looking to be the largest of the shifters going into the season with three new drivers indicating they will run the series this season. The unique EVO electric kart class will be offered again this year. This class is truly a next generation in racing class with internationally supported technology and speeds that reveal the larger Honda shifter classes. The two 125 Stock Honda classes will be running on the softer R60A Hoosier tire this year.

Kid Karts will be offered in 2017 as a championship class. The class is based around the 4 cycle Honda Kid Kart engine and will run on the R60B Hoosier tire. The 2017 championship will consist of 6 races, 4 on Saturday dates, 2 on Sunday dates. The best 5 of 6 races will count toward the championship.

Shifter and Kid Karts will be competing for Honda Racing/HPD contingency prizes worth over $500 per event, details to follow.

You can see all the dates and rules that cover the series at the Sanzaru Series website: www.sanzarukarting.com.

If you has more questions, contact Race Director Ric Shaw at director@sanzarukarting.com.

