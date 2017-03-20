2017 Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Details Confirmed Over $47,000 in prizes to be awarded this season to grassroots racers

Have you ever wondered where you stand against local racers in your region or throughout North America? That is the premise behind the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series. The Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series was launched in 2015 to support the talented local racers and the sprint clubs that run the 206 sealed crate engine. Racers throughout the United States and Canada have the opportunity to be part of this amazing program, designed to promote the grassroots level of karting.

“Capturing the excitement of 206 racing, highlighting our racers and participating clubs, and giving back is what the WRS is all about,” stated David Klaus, Director – Briggs Racing.

There are several changes to the 2017 Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series program. A few are highlight below:

– Series dates include races from February 11 (with backdating for races already completed) through October 8

– Track/club deadline to sign-up is April 12

– Senior/Master maximum kart count increases from 10 to 11

– Junior maximum kart count increase from 7 to 10

– A 0.25 Bonus point will be awarded to each Prefinal winner

– A last tie-breaker will be actual karts finished in front of verses average

Each eligible track will continue to receive the Briggs WRS decal track pack along with other specials planned throughout the season as in previous years. A special thanks to RLV, SONIC tools USA, Amsoil, the Hilliard Corporation, and the Briggs PowerSmart Inverter Generator group.

“This program would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. Please take the time to thank them for their dedicated support of local racing and keep them in mind the next time you need a generator, race parts, tools, oil, or a clutch,” add Klaus.

A complete list of details, including track rules, eligibility, sign-up form (now LIVE) and the nuts and bolts of this program are available on a brand new website for Briggs & Stratton Racing at www.karting.com.

2017 Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Prize List

EACH United States and Canadian Senior/Masters top 50 AND the combined Junior top 50 in final points will receive:

1st and 2nd: 7,000 Watt Elite Series Generator* (Approx. $1,200 value)

3rd and 4th: Powersmart P3000 Inverter Generator (Approx. $1,200 value)

5th thru 8th: Powersmart P2200 Inverter Generator* (Approx. $650 value)

9th thru 15th: 3,000 PSI Power Flow PLUS pressure washer* (Approx. $400 value)

16th thru 25th: 2,200 PSI Pressure washer* (Approx. $327.95 value)

26th thru 35th: $100 SONIC TOOLS USA Gift Card (plus an additional 20% off of orders over $500)

36th thru 50th: Hilliard INFERNO Flame Clutch* ($85.00 value)

$15,750 in prizes x 3 Championships = $47,250 in prize value!