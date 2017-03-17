USPKS Partners with IAME, MG, and SuperKarts! USA to Sweeten Prize Package

The United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS) is proud to announce the latest addition to our growing 2017 prize package. USPKS has partnered with IAME USA, MG Tires, and SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) to offer entries and guaranteed SuperSunday starting spots at the SKUSA SuperNationals XXI, for one lucky racer in each of five IAME classes.

This is a rare opportunity, for a non SKUSA sanctioned racing series, to be able to offer these spots. The champion in each of the five USPKS IAME-based classes that also participate in the SuperNationals, will receive a paid entry, race tires, race fuel, AND a guaranteed starting spot in the main event on SuperSunday. The USPKS inaugural champion in the KA100 Senior class will get their choice of an entry to X30 Senior or X30 Master at the SuperNationals.

The SKUSA SuperNationals is unquestionably the biggest and most prestigious karting event in North America, and the possibility of earning a guaranteed starting spot to the biggest kart stage in the world makes this package extremely valuable. This is sure to raise the bar for the USPKS X30 Pro, KA100, X30 Junior, Mini Swift, , and Micro Swift competitors, as they will all be vying for the “free-ride” to Vegas in November.

The 2017 USPKS prize package already includes trips to the IAME X30 World Finals in France for one lucky X30 Senior and X30 Junior racer. And, two of the 34 total seats available in the inaugural Mini Swift field will be filled by USPKS racers. If a single driver were to qualify for the both the IAME World Finals ticket, and the SuperNationals ticket, they will have to choose one, and the next eligible driver in line will be awarded the other ticket.

USPKS owner Mark Coats commented, “USPKS was founded and built around giving racers great racing and great value. What better way to give racers more value than tickets to more great racing! The IAME World Finals and SKUSA SuperNationals will cap off the ultimate race calendar, which starts with USPKS on April 7 in Mooresville, North Carolina. This package will bring the best competition to each and everyone one of our events.”

SKUSA Principal Tom Kutscher added, “While it’s true we’re technically different promotional entities, we work towards serving the same type of customer. In a sport that is notorious for working against its own self interests, this kind of alliance promotes the type of cooperation needed to grow the sport in North America.”

These prizes are in addition to the many great items that USPKS and their sponsors give back to the racers at the championship banquet each year. This year, the banquet will be held in conjunction with the season finale, and for the first time at the exclusive Autobahn Country Club in Joliet, IL

The USPKS is a four event traveling national race series featuring seven classes, utilizing IAME and Yamaha engines. The series is presented by MG Tires and FISKE Wheels. The 2017 schedule includes the Carolina Grand Prix at GoPro Motorplex (April 7-9), the Liberty Grand Prix at Pittsburgh International Race Complex (June 2-4), the Hoosier State Grand Prix at New Castle Motorsports Park (July 28-30), and the Chicagoland Super Grand Prix at the Autobahn Country Club (September 22-24).

More information on the USPKS can be found by visiting the series website at www.uspks.com or by contacting Series Director Mark Coats at (217)652-6275 or via email at mcoats.uspks@gmail.com.