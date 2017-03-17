Pre-Entry Deadline for Ocala Winter Cup Extended to March 24

World Karting Officials have elected to add 1 more week to the pre-entry deadline for the final Winter Cup event of 2017 at Ocala Gran Prix in Florida, thus extending the deadline to Friday March 24.

While far from the summertime racing season, the months of January through March historically can be just as busy with the Florida Winter Tour, WKA Winter Cup, SKUSA Winter Nats, and Challenge of the Americas events covering the winter calendar.

And with many of the WKA customers running the bulk of these events, days spent at home filling out a new entry blank for an upcoming event are few and far between. Given the rigorous challenges of the travel and home schedule, officials felt another week would allow many customers the chance to catch their breath, as they head to the homestretch of the winter racing season.

The finale for the WKA Winter Cup Series will indeed be huge, with many incentives on the line for champions, as well as participants who ran all 3 Winter Cup events, Daytona, Jacksonville, and Ocala. Champions in CIK LO206 Senior, Yamaha Sportsman, Yamaha Junior, Mini Swift, Pro Swift Sportsman, Pro IAME Junior, and Pro IAME Senior will receive a free set of Bridgestone Tires, as well as a free entry to one of the four remaining Bridgestone Manufacturers Cup Series events.

Additionally, through the relationship that WKA has developed with ROK CUP USA, any WKA driver who races the Winter Cup in Ocala will receive free registration for the 4th and final ROK CUP USA race in Orlando the week following the Ocala Winter Cup event. Essentially, a competitor can register once, which will cover the cost of two events. For any driver who does not have a ROK Shifter engine, ROK CUP USA has a great dealer program with fantastic engine rental programs. For further info, contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635, or info@rokcupusa.com.

The 2017 ROK Shifter Winter Cup Champion will receive tires, fuel, oil, and a free entry into the ROK CUP USA Finals in Orlando in September.

The final incentive for the series goes out to competitors in the Pro IAME Junior and Senior classes. Drivers in these two classes who participate in all 3 Winter Cup events will be eligible for a drawing, with the winner gaining a trip to Lemans, France in October for the X30 Nationals.

In addition to the participants who have run all 3 events, winners and overall weekend champions will have their names placed in the drawing, marking each time they won, thus enhancing their chances to win the experience. Aside from the cost of the travel to the event, all other expenses will be paid for that weekend of racing. WKA would like to thank Eric Jones of IAME USA for his efforts in putting this program together.

Drawing will be held April 2 at Ocala Gran Prix.

To register ONLINE for the Ocala Winter Cup Finale, CLICK HERE.

To view and download the Ocala Winter Cup entry blank, CLICK HERE.