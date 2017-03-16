Superkarts! USA Video: TomVersation – SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals 2017

Just a few weeks after the 2017 season kicked off for the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour, the organization has released the latest edition of the WinterNationals. Held at the NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, the inaugural event welcomed just over 220 drivers for the IAME and Honda categories. Eyenovation’s Chris Ortenburger sits down with the SKUSA CEO and owner Tom Kutscher to discuss cost control in karting, Stock Honda format, development of the IAME brand, improvements in organization, new video marshalling system, adding Joe Janowski to racetrack staff, and more.

Enjoy!