MDD Brings Home Gold and Silver in New Orleans Podium appearances for the driver development program

Jay Howard’s Motorsports Driver Development program (MDD) brought home a gold and silver finish at the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour rounds one and two, the inaugural WinterNationals, at NOLA Motorsports Park. MDD drivers took the track in Micro Swift and X30 Senior aboard the VEMME chassis, running at the front of both fields throughout the event.

MDD Micro Swift drivers Elliot Cox and Danny Dyszelski showed speed right away, as they qualified first and third to kick off round one. Cox took the win in the prefinal, with Dyszelski coming in fifth, setting the fast lap of the race. In the main event, Cox earned his first podium of the weekend with a second place finish. Dyszelski improved to bring home a fourth place finish for round one. Round two brought more success for Cox. Finishing second in the prefinal, he battled for the front spot in the final, bringing home the win on Sunday aboard his VEMME kart. Dyszelski scored a top-ten finish in Sunday’s final.

Braden Eves flew the MDD flag in the X30 Senior category. Eves started the weekend strong, qualifying in the third position. After facing some bad luck in the prefinal, he was set to start dead last in the final. When the green flag flew, he put his head down and drove, picking up 33 positions in the 20-lap event and earning the hard-charger award for the session, crossing the line in the tenth spot. On Sunday, Eves remained in the top-ten througout the day, bringing home a sixth place finish in the final.

With multi-level arrive and drive packages available on both the club and national level or drivers just looking for additional driver coaching, please contact Jay Howard and Motorsports Driver Development. In 2017, MDD will also offer transportation and trackside support services for karting events.

