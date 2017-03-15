Ocala Gran Prix Inks Jade Hubert to Team for Remainder of 2017 Hubert joins powerhouse karting program

Always a threat for podiums and victories at each and every race weekend, the Ocala Gran Prix race team got a little stronger this past weekend with the acquisition of Floridian Jade Hubert. Joining the squad effective immediately, Hubert will be part of the Ocala Gran Prix driver development program.

“We are happy to welcome Jade and her entire family to Ocala Gran Prix,” explained Jorge Arellano. “Jade has been at several of the big events throughout Florida and has always faired well. I feel she will be able to commit 100% of herself to grow her ability to compete. We look to giving her that extra motivation, coaching and support as she progresses through the remainder of 2017 and onwards into 2018.”

Claiming the 16th position in the Vortex ROK Junior championship battle at the 2017 Florida Winter Tour, Hubert will now shift her focus the Ocala Gran Prix program for the rest of 2017. With plans to compete in ROK Cup USA, Rotax MAX Challenge and SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) competition, Hubert will look to follow in the footsteps of several successful drivers that have climbed their way through the Ocala Gran Prix program.

Team Manager Nate Grindell added, “Several drivers have become race winners and champions through the Ocala Gran prix team and we have the same plan for Jade. She is a fierce competitor and will no doubt gain from the expertise and support under the Ocala Gran Prix umbrella.”

For more information on Ocala Gran Prix, OGP race team opportunities and info on how to get into karting, please visit Ocala Gran Prix online at www.OcalaGranPrix.com or contact them at 352.291.0600 or via e-mail to Info@OcalaGranPrix.com.