Dallas Karting Complex Shines in New Orleans Dallas team earns two wins and multiple podiums

Riley Dickinson showed the way for DKC and Sodi Kart in the S2 division (Photo: www.OTP.ca)

The Dallas Karting Complex racing team (DKC) brought home an array of hardware from the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) WinterNationals at NOLA Motorsports Park. The team scored two wins and seven podiums at the inaugural event, earning more hardware than any other team. DKC came into the event ready to battle with a stout line up of 13 drivers, taking the track in the Micro Swift, Mini Swift, X30 Junior, Senior, and Masters, S1, S2, and S4 Super Masters categories.

Five drivers flew the DKC flag in the S2 category for rounds one and two of the Pro Tour. At just 14 years old, Riley Dickinson destroyed the field, earning the win on Saturday and second place on Sunday. Andretta Young made her first appearance with the DKC team, earning solid ninth and fifth place finishes. Teammate Graig Alvarez suffered an unfortunate DNF on Saturday, but came back for redemption on Sunday, scoring himself a third place finish and a spot on the podium. Skyler Finley posted a strong fourth place finish in Saturday’s main event.

Veteran Jake French showed he was a top contender in S1, qualifying second both days of the event. He took home the win on Saturday, becoming the inaugural event winner in S1, and earned silver on Sunday. Teammate Austin Wilkins made his S1 debut, scoring two top-ten finishes in the competitive field. In S4 Super Masters, Mike Jones put his Sodi Kart on the pole both days of the event. He earned two second place finishes, driving from dead last on Sunday.

In Mini Swift, Caiden Mitchell, Luke Lange, and Chase Gardner improved throughout the weekend, racing hard both days. Micro Swift pilot Camryn Reed scored two top-20 finishes in the stacked cadet field. Adrian Cruz and Adam White both showed improvements in their races all weekend in the X30 Junior and Senior categories. X30 Masters driver Miguel Mier was a top-five competitor all weekend, posting fourth and fifth place finishes in the event finals.

For more information on Dallas Karting Complex, Sodi Kart, and the DKC race team, please contact Mike Jones via e-mail to Mike@DallasKartingComplex.com.