CRG West Purchased by Justin and Chrissy Bayliff Western Canadian CRG importer to continue sales, race team and support services

Western Canada’s CRG importer, CRG West, has been sold and is undergoing new management. For many years, the province of British Columbia in Canada has been the home of CRG West. The new CRG West headquarters will now be out of Parkland County, Alberta, Canada, just outside of Edmonton.

CRG West will continue to service the Canadian CRG dealer network and retail clientele. CRG West will also offer a race team program, trackside support and product sales both online and at the track.

The new owners of CRG West, Justin and Chrissy Bayliff, are excited to continue to grow the CRG presence in Canada and is dedicated to offering the best possible customer service and race team services.

For information on joining the CRG West race team, parts availability or dealer inquiries, contact

CRG West at 780-792-1762 or email justin@crgwest.ca.