So Cal Oval Karters Begin 10th Season Saturday in Victorville

The So Cal Oval Karters club is set to begin its historic 10th anniversary championship season this Saturday night, March 18th, at John Aden’s Wheel2Wheel Raceway on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. The KT100, Open, F200, Senior 4 Cycle and Junior/Junior classes will all be in action. Joining them at the opener will be the Speedway Sprints and Dirt Karts of Wheel2Wheel. The pit gate will open at 1:00 PM, spectator gates open at 5:00 and the first race take the green flag at 6:00.

Saturday’s race will be the first of 11 dates on the SCOK 2017 calendar and it will be the first of five on the 1/8 of a mile banked High Desert oval.

The SCOK made seven appearances at Wheel2Wheel in 2016. Each of the classes had dominating performances by the club’s respective champions. The biggest domination came in the Open and KT100 classes when the “Joe and Chris Show” captured all 14 races. The “Joe” is Joe Gibb of Long Beach and the “Chris” is Victorville local Chris Southern of Hesperia. Gibb won six of the seven Open class races at Wheel2Wheel in 2016 and his adversary, Southern, captured the other one. It was the exact opposite in the KT100’s where Southern took home six of the main event winner’s trophies and Gibb grabbed one. The arch rivals are expected to renew their 2016 wars in each class on Saturday.

Don Holdsworth of Menifee, the 2016 SCOK Senior 4 Cycle champ, won five of the seven class main events at Wheel2Wheel last year. The other 2016 champion, Steve Juillerat of Whittier in the F200’s, came home the victor at four of the seven races at W2W.

Other appearances for the SCOK at Wheel2Wheel in 2017 will be on May 6th, July 15th, September 9th and October 14th. All the races in Victorville will include the Wheel2Wheel Raceway Speedway Sprints and Dirt Karts.

After Saturday’s race, the club will get four weeks off before heading to Perris Auto Speedway on April 15th. This year the SCOK has an expanded schedule of five races at the famous Riverside County racing facility. Other dates at The PAS are June 10th, August 12th, September 30th and November 4th. Except for the June 10th date, which is on a road course, all will of The PAS races will be on oval track cut into the infield of the half-mile oval.

The only race on the 2017 SCOK schedule not being held at Wheel2Wheel or Perris will be inside the beautiful Grand Arena at Industry Hills on August 5th.

The So Cal Oval Karters would like to thank the following sponsors for helping make the championship series possible. Burris Racing, Cory Kruseman Sprint Car Driving School, Hubcapmike.com, Perris Auto Speedway, R&J Motorsports, THC Home Medical Services, T-MAC Racing and Yamaha of America Racing Engines. If you or your business would like to become a partner of the So Cal Oval Karters, please call or E-mail Mike Nigh at (805) 857-2595 or mailto:scokart@gmail.com.

2017 So Cal Oval Karters 2017 Schedule

March 18 – Wheel2Wheel

April 15 – Perris Auto Speedway

May 6 – Wheel2Wheel

June 10 – Perris Auto Speedway (road course)

July 15 – Wheel2Wheel

August 5 – The Grand Arena at Industry Hills

August 12 – Perris Auto Speedway

September 9 – Wheel2Wheel

September 30 – Perris Auto Speedway

October 14 – Wheel2Wheel

November 4 – Perris Auto Speedway