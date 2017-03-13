Recent Decisions of the FIA World Motor Sport Council Concerning Karting

At its meeting on 9th March 2017 in Geneva, the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) took the following decisions based on the proposals of the International Karting Commission.

The WMSC has validated the amendment of the Technical Regulations for an update of the engine regulations, with a view to clarifying and simplifying them. The application is immediate.

OMP has won the tender for the supply of overalls for the Drivers participating in the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy in 2017 and 2018 as well as for the supply of the clothing for their mechanics.

The WMSC has validated the calendar of the CIK-FIA European Superkart Championship.

4th June 2017, Donington (GBR)

CIK-FIA European Superkart Championship 1/3

6th August 2017, Assen (NLD)

CIK-FIA European Superkart Championship 2/3

29th October, 2017, circuit Bugatti, Le Mans (FRA)

CIK-FIA European Superkart Championship 3/3