NF Piquet Sports Ready for the 2017 Florida Winter Tour Finals in Ocala Team will look towards the top step of the podium at OGP

Taking place at the Ocala Gran Prix facility in Ocala, Florida from March 10-12, the last round of the MAXSpeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour will see NF Piquet Sports battling for victories with a three driver line up.

The North American/Brazilian team based at the Orlando Kart Center has been at the Ocala track since Monday and has their entire infrastructure ready to give their drivers the best conditions to finish on top during the final round of the most relevant North American championship during the first quarter of the year.

Multi-time champion and team partner Andre Nicastro will be in action and naturally appears as a contender for a win in the Vortex ROK Senior class while in Vortex ROK Junior, Brazilian champion Diego Ramos and Joao Matos will battle for better luck than that of the West Palm Beach round where they were both involved in on track incidents. Now they look forward to podium results as well.

The Florida Winter Tour schedules practice, qualifying and heat one on Friday; Saturday will see heats two and three, and prefinals and finals on Sunday.

NF Piquet Sports is an Orlando Kart Center, Florida based team owned and managed by multi-time champion Andre Nicastro, Nelson Piquet Jr. and Bruno Fusaro. NF Piquet Sports is an official KOSMIC KART racing team in the United States and offers an Arrive and Drive Program for drivers in all classes.

For those interested in the services of NF Piquet Sports, please contact Andre Nicastro at 217.418.5315 or via email to info@nfsportsusa.com.