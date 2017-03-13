MGM Chassis Co. Joins AKRA as Title Sponsor of North / South Shootout

MGM Chassis Co. of Concord, N.C., has joined Vega USA, TSRacing.com, Razor Chassis, Roberts Kart Shop, Diversified Plumbing and Boon & Sons as a primary sponsor of the 2017 AKRA American Sprint Cup Series. With their partnership, MGM Chassis has become the title sponsor of the upcoming North / South Shootout season opener at Carolina Motorsports Park, set for April 21-23.

Click here for full story!

Pre-Registration Remains Open for North / South Shootout at Kershaw, SC

Online pre-registration is available for the April 21-23 AKRA / Vega Tire American Sprint Cup Series North / South Shootout at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, S.C.

Click here for the North / South Shootout online shop.

The American Sprint Cup Series is proud to be sponsored by Vega USA, AKRA racing programs sponsor RockAuto.com, class sponsors Kart City Performance, Briggs & Stratton Racing, Razor Chassis, Roberts Kart Shop, IONIC Edge Chassis, TSRacing.com, MGM Chassis Co., Michigan Kart Supply, Target Distributing, Diversified Plumbing of SW Florida and Boon & Sons, and associate sponsors Power Plus Lubricants and S&M Kart Supply.