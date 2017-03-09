Ocala Gran Prix College/University Scholarship Program Announced Program to award three scholarships in 2017

Ocala Gran Prix continues to help develop young, local drivers on and off the track with another year of their Ocala Gran Prix Scholarship Program. They are excited to announce that they will be giving away a total of three prepaid college/university scholarships in 2017. Drivers in the Vortex Mini ROK, Rotax Mini MAX, and Vortex ROK Junior categories who compete on the local Florida karting circuit are eligible. One scholarship will be given out in each category.

With the understanding that motorsports takes children out of the classroom on a regular basis, Ocala Gran Prix is committed to keeping their drivers smart both on and off the track as they try to balance the life of karting and school.

“I have been dreaming of this for a long time, and now OGP is able handle the responsibility of having such an important program,” explained OGP President Jorge Arellano. “This is something that I have had in the works for a while, and it is great to finally make it happen.”

The Ocala Gran Prix Scholarship Program Rules, Regulations and Guidelines:

Competitor must be a Florida resident for at least one year prior to program registration.

Only the winner of total points for the combined points of both local series will be looked at.

OGP local season will have nine races this year and a competitor may not miss any of the races from either of the series. Also, no drops will be calculated in the final standings.

The driver must maintain a B grade average throughout the school year. If winner does not meet the requirements of a B grade average, then the winnings move to the next driver.

Program only open for drivers in Vortex Mini ROK, Rotax Mini MAX and Vortex ROK Junior classes.

Driver cannot change class after the first event weekend.

Competitor can only win the scholarship once. If winning driver has already won a scholarship, then the award will go to second place and so on until there is a winner.

The scholarship will be given out the second Saturday of January of the following year.

All drivers must register to participate: Name Address Kart number Transponder serial number Contact number Email address



OGP reserves the right to change or modify the rules as needed with minimum of one week notice prior to any race.

Arellano continued, “We are expecting a huge showing in these three classes for our local series and I could not be more excited. I am happy to help racers and see smiles on all the kids’ faces. Hopefully this will encourage all of them to hit the books hard before and after race weekends.”

For more information on Ocala Gran Prix, OGP race team opportunities and info on how to get into karting, please visit Ocala Gran Prix online at www.OcalaGranPrix.com or contact them at 352.291.0600 or via e-mail to Info@OcalaGranPrix.com.