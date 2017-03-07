WKA to Feature Racers Across All Karting Series in #RaceLife Spotlight
Are you a WKA racer or a parent of one? We would like to hear from you. WKA will be featuring two racers a month on the worldkarting.com website and across all WKA social media channels. The #RaceLife Spotlight is open to WKA racers of all series; Manufacturer’s Cup, Gold Cup, Road Racing Series and Speedway Dirt.
To be featured:
- Email Nicole to receive your interview questions.
- Get creative! If you want to make a video of your interview or a short clip of you racing, great. If you just want to type your answers and send them back in, that is fine as well.
- Include photos of you on and off the track.
The purpose of the WKA #RaceLife Spotlight is to showcase the uniqueness of each racer and get to know each of our racers better. The karting community is a family and what better way to share that passion for racing than to feature our kart racers.
To receive your #RaceLife Spotlight interview questions,
email Nicole at shift.counseling@gmail.com