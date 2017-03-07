First Rotax Grand Festival to Take Place in Austria

For the first time the Rotax Grand Festival will take place in Austria. The authorized German Rotax kart distributor KartodroM chose the race track of Park Speedworld in Pachfurth, Austria to host the Rotax Grand Festival from August 11 to 13, 2017 on its 1,160 meters long race track.

A maximum of 68 participants per category will be able to participate in the Rotax Grand Festival. The Micro MAX and Mini MAX youngsters will receive a sealed Rotax engine which will be raffled and assembled into their own chassis.

Additionally to Micro and Mini MAX racers 68 Rotax 125 Junior MAX kart drivers will have the chance to race at the Rotax Grand Festival. In contrast to the Micro and Mini MAX drivers, the Junior MAX racers will use their own engines.

As the Rotax Grand Festival is a national competition with international participation for all three categories only, the age limit varies to international racing events.

Rotax 125 Micro MAX – age of 8 to 12 years

Rotax 125 Mini MAX – age of 10 to 14 years

Rotax 125 Junior MAX – age of 12 to 16 years

That implies that only the winners of the classes Rotax 125 Micro MAX and Mini MAX will get a ticket to the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) in Portimao, Portugal.

Rotax 125 Micro, Mini and Junior MAX drivers from all over the world are allowed to participate in the Rotax Grand Festival. The FIA World Motor Sport Council announced that drivers, who hold a national licence, are allowed to participate in national competitions outside their home countries, provided they have permission from their ASN.

Among the youngest drivers, the interest in races with international participation is increasing. To have the opportunity to experience the world of international racing makes the Rotax Grand Festival even more attractive. In this special environment children have the chance to easily move forward in motorsports.

The registration for the Rotax Grand Festival is now open. More information to be found under following link: http://kartfestival.at/

The Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) is a professional kart racing series established, owned and organized by BRP and its Rotax kart engine distributors. The RMC is a “one-make engine” formula: only Rotax kart engines that are checked and sealed (for equal performance) will be used. The success in the competition is mainly up to the skills of the driver.

For more information about the Rotax MAX Challenge, please visit www.rotaxkart.com/en/Max-Challenge/MAX-Challenge/About-ROTAX-MAX-CHALLENGE