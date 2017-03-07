CRG Partner of the Endurance Kart Cup

One of the 2017 novelties at CRG is the brand’s presence in Kart Endurance events. Among the planned activities, the new championship ENDURANCE KART CUP has been presented in the past few days to all the fans and enthusiasts of this exciting karting discipline.

CRG will be the official provider of Karts and logistic services alongside the organizer Kartsport Circuit of this Series to be run in three rounds. This event is directed at enthusiasts and companies that will have the chance to challenge each other on track on board the Centurion karts pushed by 4 strokes engine units. The racing calendar follows: Viverone will host the opener on Saturday May 27th, while round 2 and 3 will take place at the circuit of Ala (Trento) respectively on July 8th and September 16th.

Karts will be assigned to teams by lot and the technical assistance on track will be provided by CRG technicians, which will provide all drivers with a highly professional service. Karts set up for the Endurance Kart Cup will be fitted with ballasts to level performance and will have timing systems integrated in the dashboard on the steering wheel. Organizers will set up a pits zone equipped with screens to watch racing action live and an advanced timing system (that will keep into account pit stop times and driving shifts). The Championship format of each round features free practice, qualifying and two races: a 2 hours long Sprint Race and an Endurance Race of 4 hours. Points will be awarded after qualifying and after both races with increasing scoring.

WORLD RENTAL KART CONTEST

Alongside the high standards of the events and performance of karts, a great added value to this championship will be the chance given to the winning team to take part in the WORLD RENTAL KART CONTEST by CRG. This event will be promoted by CRG in Italy next October 14th 2017, as an occasion to bring on track all the best rental drivers selected in CRG championships and on the rental Karts circuits using the karts produced by the Italian company spread all over the world.

Entry fees for the Endurance Kart Cup have been devised with special care to a high value for money ratio: entry fees (3 races) amount to Euro 3.300,00 (+VAT), while single races entries (subject to availability) to Euro 1.500,00 (+VAT). Please be aware that a maximum number of 28 lineups will be allowed in each event.

Full regulations will be published shortly, while entry lists will officially open in March. Kartsport devised a website dedicated to the series (endurancekartcup.it) and social networks will enhance the official support given by CRG to this exciting sporting challenge.

ENDURANCE KART CUP Calendar

ROUND 1: Saturday 27 May – Viverone

ROUND 2: Saturday 8 July – Ala di Trento

ROUND 3: Saturday 16 September – Ala di Trento

Timing (local time)

08:00 – 09:00 Teams registration

09:15 – 09:45 Drivers briefing

10:00 – 11:00 Free practice (1h)

11:15 – 11:25 Qualifying (10’)

12:30 -14:30 Sprint Race (2h)

15:00- 19:00 Endurance Race (4h)

19:30-20:00 Prize ceremony (Top 10)

Karts

CRG Centurion powered by a 4 strokes engine unit.

Karts assigned by lot and technical support managed by CRG Racing team.

Karts fitted with ballast and adjustable pedals.

Fees & Entries

Entry fee (3 races): Euro 3.300,00 + VAT

Single event entry: Euro 1.500,00 + VAT

Entry list opening: 15 March

Prizes

Given to the top 10 teams

The winning team will be given a wild-card to the World Rental Kart Contest

Information

info@endurancekartcup.it