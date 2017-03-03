Paddock Insider: 2017 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour WinterNationals Inaugural event underway in NOLA

EKN's Paddock Insider is a new Trackside coverage addition, bringing you notes, updates and breaking news as it happens. The article will be a timeline of events as they happen during the 2017 SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals at the NOLA Motorsports Park at New Orleans, LA.

The 2017 season for the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour is underway with the inaugural running of the WinterNationals. It marks a new era for the organization by hosting three distinct events for the eighth season of the national championship. The trip to New Orleans also marks the first time SKUSA has visited NOLA Motorsports Park. Opened in 2012, NOLA made its mark on the world stage by hosting the Rotax Grand Finals in 2013. The CIK-recognized course is 1.1-mile in distance with a long straight, very unique 17 corners with no elevation changes.

Wind Damage Welcomes Paddock Thursday

Thursday was unofficial practice for the event with seven sessions offered on the day for all nine categories. Most teams and competitors were setup Wednesday evening or sooner to prepare for the weekend battle. When people began showing up Thursday morning, they were greeted with a few of the tents destroyed from wind damage that swept through the paddock. Ryan Perry Motorsport, Trinity Karting Group and other personal ez-ups were damaged or destroyed from the strong winds. Many of the larger full size tents are anchored down with massive cement blocks. One thing about the NOLA weather, you never know what your gonna get.