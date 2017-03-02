WKA Tech Update

212.1.4

Add: Ties to be broken by qualifying.

212.1.4.1

When only one heat race is being run, the line-up will be based on points scored in qualifying and the heat race (0,2,3,4 etc) — ties to be broken by qualifying.

214.3 and 214.4

Delete 5.30 to 1 minimum gear ratio.

601.9

Blowdown checking procedure — # 6 — effective 4/17/2017 — the value must be between 0.390″ and 0.420″

Figure 609 — TAG Spec’s — page 108– AllIAME Leopard and X30Max Bore Spec’s — change from 54.30 to 54.35 effective 4/17/2017.

402.1

Add: Maximum width on any tire and wheel assembly — 10.375″

609.9.2

First cone length of 10.375″ — change to 7.5″