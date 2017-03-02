Next Stop New Orleans for Nicholas d’Orlando

From Palm Beach to Italy and now on to New Orleans, Nicholas d’Orlando is taking on the best. In February, d’Orlando took on the best Rok drivers at the Florida Winter Tour Rok Cup USA – Round 2, at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, FL and has wasted no time to continue his training and preparation both on & off the track.

The Junior ROK grid in Palm Beach was another stout field of 34 drivers, and he kept his kart in the top 5 all weekend long up to the main event, including a prominent Heat race win and a 3rd place finish in the pre-final. In the main event, d’Orlando found himself once again battling up front with some of Americas most talented drivers and jumped out to take the early lead in the opening laps. However, ultimately d’Orlando and his J3 Competition COMPKART weren’t able to challenge for the lead for very long and would fall back slowly in the later laps of the event to finish 6th.

“We were fast in Palm Beach and it’s disappointing to not be able to finish up front in the main event,” said Nicholas d’Orlando. “We were quick right from the start of the first practice and had great starting spots in the heats, pre-final, and final, and we proved we are a threat for the win in every race, but the final just didn’t go our way. I got a good start, but I felt the kart started to go away by lap five and we just couldn’t catch the rest of the field up front. But we have shown that we and the COMPKART machine has the ability to run up front in this Junior Rok class. Now we just gotta go get those wins!”

So with that in mind, d’Orlando hopped on a plane, this time on his maiden journey overseas to Italy, for three days of training with older brother Michael, at the world-renowned Formula Medicine facility in Le Bocchette, Italy, followed by three days of on-track testing, flying his COMPKART colors, at International Circuit 7 Laghi in Casteletto, Italy. And now this weekend, d’Orlando will rejoin his J3 Competition COMPKART team as they get ready for the SKUSA Winter Nationals in New Orleans, LA on March 3rd-5th. Check out http://www.superkartsusa.com for more information.

d’Orlando Enterprises would like to thank J3 Competition (www.j3competition.com) for their ongoing support and guidance. And a special Thanks to the support of their partners at DB Collaborative (www.db-collaborative.com) & owner John Macones, Danilo Oliveira and Nathalia Iervolino at Fyshe USA/Adidas Motorsport (www.adidasmotorsport.com), all the staff at Iona Preparatory School (wwww.ionaprep.org), and Focused Project Management (www.focusedpm.net). Additional Thanks to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and his Formula Medicine staff (http://www.formulamedicine.com) and Birel ART factory team in Milan, Italy for their support overseas.

