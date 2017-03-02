Miles, Dorsey, Massimino, Jarsocrak Double Up at WKA Winter Cup in Jacksonville

The WKA Winter Cup Series officially wrapped up the second national event of the season, with the ultra-long back stretch and technical turns of 103rd Street Sports Complex in Jacksonville serving as the battle ground for the series penultimate event, with the finale coming March 31-April 2 at Ocala Gran Prix.

Making the most of their weekends were Christian Miles, Jack Dorsey, Pauly Massimino, and Brandon Jarsocrak, all doubling up in the win category for the weekend. Dorsey’s wins came in the Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior Class both days, while Miles swept the action in the CRPRACING.com Mini Swift Class. Massimino mastered the Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior class. And for Jarsocrak, his double success came in the KartSport North America Pro IAME Senior category. Here’s a look at the balance of the weekends winners.

CIK LO206 Senior: Sean Meier, James VanDerZee

Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman: Garrett Adams, Sam Hinds

IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman: Ashton Chilton, Brent Crews

3 classes found different winners both days, one of which was the CIK LO206 Senior class, in which Jacksonville veteran Sean Meier claimed the top honors on Day 1, turning back Daytona winner Corey Towles on the first day, with Hunter Fox, James VanDerZee, and Michael Clark rounding out the top 5. On Day 2, it was VanDerZee’s turn to stand atop the podium, topping Meier in the finale, with Towles, Fox, and Jorge Ruiz making up the top 5. Meier and Towles took the Comet Kart Sales Fast Time awards respectively.

The Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman class also found parity in the first position, with Garrett Adams and Sam Hinds sharing wins on the weekend. Adams fended off brother Logan Adams on the first day of action, with Hinds, Will Robusto, and Adam Maxwell completing the top 5. Hinds improved 2 notches in the order on Sunday, turning back Logan Adams, while Annie Rhule roared her way into a top 3 finishing position on the final day. Completing the top 5 were Garrett Adams and Adam Maxwell. Sebastian NG and Logan Adams were the Comet Kart Sales Fast Time winners for the weekend.

The beginning of a weekend sweep first came for Jack Dorsey in the Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior class, as Dorsey won a great battle with Bryce Aron on both days enroute to the sweep of weekend activities. The 2 drivers also split the Comet Kart Sales Fast Time awards for the weekend as well.

Christian Miles was the next candidate for a double event win for the weekend, taking the highly competitive CRPRACING.com Mini Swift class. After taking the Comet Kart Sales Fast Time award for Saturday, Miles proceeded to top Sebastian NG, Sam Corry, Jorge Ortiz, and Caleb Gafrarar. Miles had a little more work to do Sunday, wrestling the lead away from Comet Kart Sales Fast Timer Sofia D’Arrigo, then eventually fending off Gafrarar for the win, with Bryce Sanders improving from a 7th place run Saturday to finish third. D’Arrigo came home fourth with Ben Maier rounding out the top 5.

The IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman class was also loaded with talent, with points leader Ashton Chilton taking down the Day 1 honors. Comet Kart Sales Fast Time winner Lucas Rodriguez came home second, followed by Annie Rhule, Tyler Wettengel, and Jeremy Fletcher. Day 2 found Brent Crews coming to life, sweeping the Comet Kart Sales Fast Time honors, as well as the win, topping Chilton, Rodriguez, Wettengel, and Garrett Adams.

Pauly Massimino was next in line to snare a pair of wins, taking the Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior class, as well as the Comet Kart Sales Fast Time efforts both days. Massimino was trailed by Gray Leadbetter, Kaden Wharff, Isabella Robusto, and Alex Yankowski on Saturday, while Madison Campeau improved from 6th to 2nd on day 2, followed by Robusto, Leadbetter, and Gunner Bischoff.

Brandon Jarsocrak rounded out the Four Horseman who took double event wins, taking the KartSport North America Pro IAME Senior honors on day 1, followed closely by Comet Kart Sales Fast Time winner Ryan Raffa, Lance Fenderson, Abby McLaughlin, and Jonathan Yobaggy. On day 2, Jarsocrak fended off Fenderson, the Fast Time winner, with Raffa, McLaughlin, and Yobaggy making up the top 5.

With 2 events in the books, it’s down to the third and final event of the winter season to see who the 2017 Winter Cup Champions will be, as focus now turns to Ocala Gran Prix March 31-April 2.

Champions in all classes, with the exception of the ROK Shifter class, will receive a set of Bridgestone tires, as well as a free entry into one of the remaining four Bridgestone Manufacturer Cup Series events, those including Pittsburgh, New Castle, Wolf Paving Raceway, and GoPro Motorplex.

The ROK Shifter Winter Cup Champion will receive tires, fuel, oil, and a free entry into the ROK Cup USA Nationals in September in Orlando.

Additionally, any drivers in the Pro IAME Junior and Senior classes who participate in all 3 Winter Cup events will be eligible for a drawing for a trip in October to Lemans, France for the X30 International Finals. The drawing is open to drivers who have participated in all 3 events. Additionally, race and overall event winners from Daytona, Jacksonville and Ocala, will have their names placed in the drawing again, giving those drivers an even better chance to win the trip. Aside from the cost of travel, all other expenses will be paid.

