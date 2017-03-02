Innisfil Indy to Offer Shifter Kart Tests

With over 40 years of experience with two-stroke engines, and specializing in shifters, Innisfil Indy and Tony Launi will offer shifter kart tests to anyone looking to trade in their Rotax powerplant.

“I am offering free tests as well as amazing deals to those interested in a shifter engine for the 2017 season,” explains Launi. “If you’re not sure about racing your Rotax, then it’s time to jump into a shifter and we can help!”

Innisfil’s Canadian Karting Challenge and Innisfil Kart Club are expecting increased entries in shifter classes in 2017, and now is the perfect opportunity to test the power, excitement and fun that shifter kart racing provides. Contact Tony Launi via email to racing@innisfilindy.com or call 905-775-4686 today to schedule your free test day, and discuss trade in opportunities.