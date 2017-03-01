Podiums and a Pole Position for Checkered Motorsports at the WKA Winter Cup

Round two of the WKA Winter Cup Series visited the historic 103rd Street Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. Three pilots represented Checkered Motorsports entering in four different categories. The weekend concluded with four podium finishes and a pole position.

With his last debut at the opening round of the Florida Winter Tour, Ryan Raffa made a return to the driver’s seat. The Pennsylvania native started the weekend off strong taking pole position in Iame Sr. on Saturday’s action. Taking the lead on lap 8, it looked as if Raffa had a victory in his grasp. However, a last minute pass from the second place kart cost Raffa a victory and led to a second place finish. Sunday looked no different with Raffa missing the pole position by .04 hundredths of a second. Bad luck struck again for Raffa with a leaking water hose. Unfortunately, Raffa lost the lead and nursed the kart to a third place finish.

Alex Yankowski rocked the black and yellow colors in Iame Jr. Yankowski never missed a beat with his X30 package and quickly got up to speed to qualify 6th. Consistency and patience is what allowed Yankowski to finish in the fifth spot in the enduring 22 Lap main event. Sunday’s action looked very similar however, a driver error cost the young 12-year old to contest in the main event and suffered a DNF.

Rounding off the team in the sportsman category is Annie Rhule. Rhule performed double duty in Pro Swift Sportsman and Yamaha Sportsman. She brought the team a pair of podium finishes in both classes. In Pro Swift Sportsman, Rhule fell to the seventh spot in the opening laps. In 22 laps, Rhule was able to maneuver her way through the field and secured a well-earned third place position. Yamaha Sportsman was no different on Sunday. The opening laps of the main event caused a 2.5 second gap to occur between the leaders and Rhule. Within 9 laps the 12-year old driver overcame that gap just missing her opportunity for a victory to finish third while setting the fastest lap of the race.

Checkered Motorsports will be supporting the F-series GearUp Challenge, World Karting Association (WKA), United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), ROK Cup USA, MaxSpeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour, Superkarts USA! (SKUSA) and the Pittsburgh International Race Complex events for the 2017 series. Transportation, arrive and drive opportunities, driver coaching and tech support/data analysis are available. For questions and dealer inquiries please contact checkeredmotorsports@yahoo.com.

For more information about Checkered Motorsports PCR USA or the latest from Greyhound racing products, visit our website at checkeredmotorsports.com.

About Checkered Motorsports

Checkered Motorsports was first formed in 2008 owned and operated by Csaba Bujdoso. As the official racing team and importer for PCR karts in addition to GreyHound Racing products, they have proved themselves to be a high caliber racing team. Checkered Motorsports first encountered the PCR product line in 2009 and have gone to win countless championships. Offering a variety of services from arrive and drive opportunities, kart rentals, and driving coaching; we understand the importance of effectively executing these duties/services. The team focuses to bring a family orientated atmosphere as well as maintaining unparalleled service to their customers.