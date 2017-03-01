Final Tier Deadline for WKA Roebling Road National Approaching

The deadline for pre-entries for the second race of the Dunlop/Xeramic National Road Race Series presented by Russell Karting is fast approaching. Competitors wishing to take advantage of the final pre-entry price for the Road Race Nationals at Roebling Road Raceway in Savannah, Georgia March 10-12 have until Tuesday March 7 to submit their entry. After that, At Track pricing will go into effect.

Pre-Entry Forms may be filled out by using MotorsportReg.com, which is available on the Southern Kart Club website, www.southernkartclub.com.

The weekend event at Roebling will also include the 2016 Year End Awards Presentation Friday March 10, being held this year at the Art Gallery at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, right on the track exit.

Doors to the function will open at 7pm, with dinner at 7:30 and the awards presentation beginning at 8pm. A full buffet dinner, consisting of green salad with all dressings, baked boneless chicken breast with herb seasoning, sliced roast beef, green beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, banana pudding, apple cobbler, sweet and unsweet tea will be provided.

Be sure and get your entry in for the Roebling Road Nationals, as well as your reservations for the awards presentation, as WKA honors the 2016 national champions, as well as many other award recipients.

To view the Roebling Road Entry Blank, CLICK HERE.

To view the 2016 Year End Awards Banquet Form, CLICK HERE.