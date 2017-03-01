2017 SKUSA Pro Tour – WinterNationals
March 3-5, 2017: NOLA Motorsports Park - New Orleans, LA
The inaugural Superkarts! USA Pro Tour WinterNationals is set for March 3-5 at the NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is a new era for SKUSA with the introduction of the WinterNats, along with visiting the NOLA circuit for the first time.
03.01.17 – Preview Part 2
02.28.17 – Preview Part 1
EKN One-on-One: Tom Kutscher – Superkarts! USA
Janowski Named Director of Competition for Superkarts! USA Pro Tour
Superkarts! USA WinterNationals Set to Kickoff 2017 Pro Tour
SKUSA to Award X30 International Final Seats to Pro Tour Champions
EKN TV: 2016 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour Highlight Video
Superkarts! USA Recognizes 2016 Pro Tour Champions
Superkarts! USA Video: TomVersation – SKUSA Pro Tour SuperNationals 20
Superkarts! USA to Add Video Review to Officiating in 2017