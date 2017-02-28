VSR Announces OFL Racing as New Tony Kart Dealer for Quebec

Ventresca Seberras Racing is pleased to announce that OFL Racing spearheaded by Jean-François Lafontaine is now the Tony Kart Dealer for the Quebec Region! We are very happy to continue our partnership with Jean-François Lafontaine into 2017 as he begins to serve the Quebec Region with the world-renowned OTK Brand. With this partnership OFL Racing will be carrying the full line of Tony Kart and OTK Kart Parts!

Jean-François Lafontaine is well known across the east coast of Canada for his achievements in 4 Cycle and Shifter Kart Racing. Most notably he recently won the Canadian Nationals in Mont Tremblant, Quebec where he was crowned as the Canadian National Champion in Shifter!

If you are looking for a Tony Kart in the Quebec Region don’t hesitate to reach out to Jean-François Lafontaine at: 514-797-9102 by phone jeanfrancois.lafontaine@ofl-group.com by e-mail.