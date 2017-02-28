Ocala Winter Cup Registration Now Online, February Trustee Minutes Now Available

As the second race for the WKA Winter Cup Series takes to the track this weekend at 103rd Street Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida, the entry information and online registration for the series third and final event at Ocala Gran Prix March 31-April 2 is now available to view online.

The series will again provide the following classes:

CIK LO206 Senior

Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman

Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior

OTK KART USA ROK Shifter

CRPRACING.com Mini Swift

IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman

Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior

KartSport North America Pro IAME Senio

To register online, CLICK HERE.

To view the paper entry blank, CLICK HERE.

FEBRUARY TRUSTEE MINUTES

The minutes of the first WKA Board of Trustees Conference for 2017 have been approved and are now online for review by the WKA Membership.

One of the many topics discussed were the results from the most recent edition of Daytona KartWeek, involving the Dunlop/Xeramic National Road Race Series, the Bridgestone Manufacturers Cup Series, and the WKA/Maxxis Speedway Dirt event.

The next Board of Trustees Meeting will be held in early March. Once approved, the minutes of that meeting will be made available to the membership online.

To view the February Meeting Minutes, CLICK HERE.