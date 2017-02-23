WKA Winter Cup Resumes This Weekend in Jacksonville

The first official event of the 2017 karting season was the World Karting Association Daytona KartWeek at the famous Daytona International Speedway. While the Daytona Beach, Florida facility is ready to host the 59th Daytona 500 with NASCAR, WKA returns to action with the second event of the 2017 Winter Cup. The third and fourth rounds of the winter championship is set for February 24-26 at the historic 103rd Street Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Eight categories are set to continue their championship chase that began at Daytona with two different rounds of competition. Friday, February 24 is a full day of practice around the 7/10-mile course that hosted the 1986 World Karting Championships. Saturday is Round Three, with qualifying, two heat races and the Final. Sunday is Round Four with qualifying, one heat race and a Final.

